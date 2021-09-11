ENC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 23

Ernakulam Cricket Club will lock horns with Royal Masters Centurion Cricket Club in the 23rd match of the KCA Club Championship at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Ernakulam Cricket Club have won four out of their five KCA Club Championship matches and are currently placed at the second spot in the Super League points table. They won their last game against Prathibha Cricket Club by six wickets. Royal Masters Centurion Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won two out of their five matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Super League points table. They lost their last KCA Club Championship match against Tripunithura Cricket Club by seven wickets.

ENC vs MRC Probable Playing 11 Today

ENC XI

S Subin (C), CH Abhiram, PS Vipul (WK), J Jose, A Francis John, A Aji, BM Justin, A Vinod, PS Sirajudheen, PS Jerin, A Joseph.

MRC XI

A Poulose (C), VG Sharma, AP Rajeevan (WK), Sanjay Raj, A Scaria, S Sajeev, A Manohar, U Sabu, U Manukrishnan, NP Basil, A Raveendran.

Match Details

ENC vs MRC, Match 23

Date and Time: 11th September 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is a sporting one. The pacers will also get some movement early on with the new ball. Chasing must be a preferred option at this venue as both of the last two matches played on this ground were won by the chasing teams. The average first innings score in the last two matches played at this venue is 145 runs.

Today’s ENC vs MRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

AP Rajeevan: Rajeevan has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 121.05 in his four outings. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team in this upcoming match.

Batsmen

A Francis John: John is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Saturday. He has scored 129 runs at a strike rate of close to 200 and also picked up three wickets in five matches.

A Aji: Aji is one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Ernakulam Cricket Club. He has scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 125.53 in five matches. He can also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

All-rounders

J Jose: Jose has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 123 runs and also picked up six wickets in his five outings.

U Sabu: Sabu can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 19 runs and also scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.25 in four matches.

Bowlers

A Raveendran: Raveendran has bowled pretty well this season. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.20 in four matches.

A Joseph: Joseph has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.25 in four matches he has played this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENC vs MRC Dream11 prediction team

J Jose (ENC) - 373 points

A Francis John (ENC) - 313 points

U Sabu (MRC) - 269 points

A Raveendran (MRC) - 256 points

A Aji (ENC) - 217 points

Important Stats for ENC vs MRC Dream11 prediction team

J Jose: 123 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 117.14 and ER - 7.76

U Sabu: 19 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 57.57 and ER - 4.25

A Francis John: 129 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 198.46 and ER - 7.80

A Raveendran: 7 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 5.20

A Aji: 118 runs in 5 matches; SR - 125.53

ENC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Today

ENC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AP Rajeevan, A Manohar, CH Abhiram, A Francis John, A Scaria, J Jose, U Sabu, PS Sirajudheen, A Raveendran, NP Basil, A Joseph.

Captain: J Jose. Vice-Captain: U Sabu.

ENC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AP Rajeevan, A Manohar, A Aji, A Francis John, A Scaria, J Jose, U Sabu, PS Sirajudheen, A Raveendran, NP Basil, A Joseph.

Also Read

Captain: J Jose. Vice-Captain: A.A Francis John.

Edited by Samya Majumdar