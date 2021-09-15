ENC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2021, 1st Semi-final

Ernakulam Cricket Club will take on Prathibha Cricket Club in the first semi-final of the KCA Club Championship at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Ernakulam Cricket Club won five out of their eight KCA Club Championship matches and finished in third spot in the Super League points table. They lost their last game against Tripunithura Cricket Club by seven wickets. Prathibha Cricket Club, on the other hand, won three out of their eight matches and finished just below their opponents in the Super League points table. They beat Royal Masters Centurion Cricket Club by three wickets in their last KCA Club Championship match.

ENC vs PRC Probable Playing 11 Today

ENC XI

S Subin (C & WK), CH Abhiram, J Jose, A Vinod, A Francis John, Aaron Jude, PS Sirajudheen, BM Justin, PS Vipul, A Joseph, SS Nair.

PRC XI

JR Sreeraj (C), V Chandran, K Sreenath (WK), PS Sachin, KJ Rakesh, R Ganesh, EU Mohammed Anas, NM Sharafuddeen, CV Vinod Kumar, Aswanth S Sanker, PK Midhun.

Match Details

ENC vs PRC, 1st Semi-final, KCA Club Championship

Date and Time: 15th September 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is a sporting one. While the batsmen will get full value for their shots, the pacers are also expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option as the last two matches played on this ground were won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 155 runs.

Today’s ENC vs PRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Subin: Subin didn't perform as per the expectations in the KCA Club Championship. He has scored just 59 runs at a strike rate of 103.50 in eight outings.

Batsmen

A Francis John: John is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Wednesday. He has scored 198 runs at a strike rate of close to 200 and also picked up four wickets in eight matches.

KJ Rakesh: Rakesh has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches. He has smashed 76 runs at a strike rate of 102.70 in six outings.

All-rounders

J Jose: Jose has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 135 runs and also picked up six wickets in eight KCA Club Championship matches.

NM Sharafuddeen: Sharafuddeen has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 104 runs at a strike rate of 150-plus and also took five wickets in six outings.

Bowlers

PK Midhun: Midhun has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.67 and also scored 34 runs in six matches. He can also score some handy runs down the order.

A Joseph: Joseph has bowled pretty well in the KCA Club Championship. He has picked up seven wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 6.33. He is someone who can pick wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENC vs PRC Dream11 prediction team

A Francis John (ENC) - 459 points

J Jose (ENC) - 407 points

NM Sharafuddeen (PRC) - 320 points

PS Sirajudheen (ENC) - 318 points

A Vinod (ENC) - 314 points

Important Stats for ENC vs PRC Dream11 prediction team

A Francis John: 198 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 198.00 and ER - 8.00

J Jose: 135 runs and 6 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 114.40 and ER - 7.93

NM Sharafuddeen: 104 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 152.94 and ER - 6.92

S Joseph: 94 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 174.07 and ER - 7.62

JR Sreeraj: 59 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 140.47 and ER - 6.83

ENC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship)

ENC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Subin, V Chandran, CH Abhiram, A Francis John, NM Sharafuddeen, J Jose, A Vinod, PS Sirajudheen, CV Vinod Kumar, SS Nair, PK Midhun.

Captain: NM Sharafuddeen. Vice-captain: J Jose.

ENC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Subin, KJ Rakesh, V Chandran, A Francis John, JR Sreeraj, Aswanth S Sanker, NM Sharafuddeen, J Jose, SS Nair, A Joseph, PK Midhun.

Also Read

Captain: J Jose. Vice-captain: A Francis John.

Edited by Samya Majumdar