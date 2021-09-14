ENC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship, Match 30

Ernakulam Cricket Club (ENC) will lock horns with Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) in the 30th match of the Kerala Club Championship at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

Ernakulam Cricket Club are currently placed in second place in the Super League points table with two wins from three matches. In their previous Kerala Club Championship match, they defeated Masters Cricket Club by three runs. Tripunithura Cricket Club, on the other hand, are currently placed atop the Super League points table with a win and two draws from their three Kerala Club Championship matches. Their last match against Prathibha Cricket Club was abandoned due to rain.

ENC vs TRC Probable Playing 11 Today

ENC XI

CH Abhiram, Alfi Francis, Arjun Aji, Anand Joseph, Bovas M Justin, Joffin Jose, S Subin (WK), PS Sirajudheen, Adithya Vinod, M Arun, Sreehari S Nair.

TRC XI

Mohammed Shanu, Karthik Shaji (WK), Abdul Bazith P A, Akhil MS, Asok Ravi Menon, Vignesh E, MD Nidheesh, Nikhil Babu, Akash Babu, S Sivaraj, Afrad Reshab.

Match Details

ENC vs TRC, Match 30, Kerala Club Championship

Date and Time: 14th September 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The Sanatana Dharma College Cricket Ground is a sporting one where both the batters and bowlers are expected to receive a decent amount of help from the surface. The average first-innings score at the venue is 123 runs.

Today’s ENC vs TRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Subin: Subin has failed to perform as per the expectations so far this season, scoring only 39 runs in seven matches. He is a quality player who is expected to do well on Tuesday.

Batsmen

Abdul Bazith-P-A: Bazith-P-A is a very reliable and consistent batter. He has scored 177 runs while also picking up seven wickets in five matches.

Alfi Francis: Francis is an explosive batsman who can provide a quick start to his side. He has scored 186 at a strike rate of 202.17 in seven matches.

All-rounders

Joffin Jose: Jose has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 132 runs and taken six wickets in seven outings.

Akhil-MS: Akhil can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's match. He has smashed 89 runs and picked up eight wickets in five games.

Bowlers

Anand Joseph: Joseph has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of KCA Club Championship matches. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.33 in five games.

Afrad Reshab: Reshab has been a consistent and economic bowler in the tournament. He has scalped five wickets in as many matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENC vs TRC Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Bazith-P-A (TRC) - 480 points

Alfi Francis (ENC) - 440 points

Joffin Jose (ENC) - 392 points

Akhil-MS (TRC) - 387 points

Adithya Vinod (ENC) - 286 points

Important Stats for ENC vs TRC Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Bazith-P-A: 177 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 118.79 and ER - 5.00

Alfi Francis: 186 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 202.17 and ER - 8.00

Joffin Jose: 132 runs and 6 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 116.81 and ER - 7.92

Akhil-MS: 89 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 136.92 and ER - 5.09

Adithya Vinod: 23 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 95.83 and ER - 6.54

ENC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Today (Kerala Club Championship)

ENC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Subin, Abdul Bazith-P-A, Arjun Aji, Alfi Francis, Akhil-MS, Joffin Jose, Nikhil Babu, PS Sirajudheen, MD Nidheesh, Afrad Reshab, Anand Joseph.

Captain: Abdul Bazith-P-A. Vice-captain: Joffin Jose.

ENC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Subin, Abdul Bazith-P-A, CH Abhiram, Alfi Francis, Akhil-MS, Joffin Jose, Adithya Vinod, PS Sirajudheen, MD Nidheesh, Sreehari S Nair, Afrad Reshab.

Captain: Joffin Jose. Vice-captain: Abdul Bazith-P-A.

