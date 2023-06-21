ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20 match – June 21, 2023

England A and Australia A will face off in the 1st T20 of the three-match series at the Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Starting from young Freya Kemp to 23-year-old Courtney Webb, this groundbreaking series will see several young players sweating it out in the middle.

Australia A faced the England senior team in a recent three-day warm-up game. The Aussies' Jess Jonassen and Charli Knott starred with the bat, and are likely to make an impact in this game as well that ended in a draw.

In the second practice game between England A Women and Australia Women, England stars, including experienced Lauren Winfield-Hill, scored a century in the warm-up match. They are the players to keep an eye on today's ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 match as well.

#3 Sarah Glenn (ENG-A-W) - 8 credits

Sarah Glenn comes into the series after a successful Charlotte Edwards Cup tournament. The leg-spin bowling all-rounder was one of the most economical bowlers, with 5.33 runs per over in her five matches. Glenn grabbed six wickets with the best of 2/9. She is expected to lead England A's spin attack in today's ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 match.

#2 Courtney Webb (AUS-A-W) - 7.5 Credits

WNCL - WA v SA

Courtney Webb is a good choice for vice-captaincy in today's ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W match. The 23-year-old looked good against the England senior team in the final innings of the three-match warm-up game. She scored 79 runs and helped Australia A to draw the game. Notably, Courtney Webb has scored three half-centuries and two centuries in WNCL since January. One of the half-centuries came in the final of the tournament.

#1 Lauren Winfield-Hill (ENG-A-W) - 8.5 Credits

Northern Diamonds v The Blaze - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Lauren Winfield-Hill is extremely experienced and is expected to lead the batting charge for the home side. The wicket-keeper batter notched up 106 runs in the only innings of the three-day warm-up match against Australia recently. She also scored 56-ball 98 in the Charlotte Edwards Cup against Western Storm in May 2023. Lauren Winfield-Hill could do wonders in today's ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 match.

