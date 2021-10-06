ENG-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 13

England XI (ENG-XI) will be up against Austria (AUT) in the 13th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

England XI have won two out of their three European Cricket Championship Week matches and are currently placed second in the points table. They lost their last match against Belgium by seven wickets. Austria, on the other hand, have also won two out of their three European Cricket Championship Week matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the standings. They beat Spain by seven wickets in their last match.

ENG-XI vs AUT Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Dan Lincoln (C & WK), Harrison Ward, Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell.

AUT XI

Razmal Shigiwal (C), Bilal Zalmai, Abrar Bilal (WK), Iqbal Hossain, Mirza Ahsan, Asan Yousuf, Zeeshan Goraya, Shahil Momin, Imran Asif, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal.

Match Details

ENG-XI vs AUT, Match 13, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 6th October 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is a flat batting wicket. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track. Chasing must be the preferred option at the venue as the wicket will remain true for the entire duration of the match. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played here is 135 runs.

Today’s ENG-XI vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dan Lincoln: Lincoln is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 223.89 in 13 matches.

Batters

Iqbal Hossain: Hossain is a quality batter who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 340 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 226-plus and is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Harrison Ward: Ward has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for England XI in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 312 runs at a strike rate of 243.75 in 12 matches.

All-rounders

Sam Pearce: Pearce has impressed everyone with his all-round performances. He has scored 53 runs and also picked up 19 wickets, including his best figures of 3/19, in 12 European Cricket Championship matches.

Zeeshan Goraya: Goraya can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming European Cricket Championship match. He has scored 81 runs at a strike rate of 162.00 and also picked up six wickets in his 13 outings.

Bowlers

Shahil Momin: Momin has scored 149 runs at a strike rate of close to 200 while also taking nine wickets in 14 matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball in today's match.

Alex Russell: Russell has bowled pretty well in the European Cricket Championship, picking up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.38 in 10 matches. He is someone who can take wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENG-XI vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Dan Lincoln (ENG-XI) - 722 points

Sam Pearce (ENG-XI) - 716 points

Iqbal Hossain (AUT) - 630 points

Shahil Momin (AUT) - 611 points

Harrison Ward (ENG-XI) - 562 points

Important Stats for ENG-XI vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Dan Lincoln: 356 runs in 13 matches; SR - 223.89

Sam Pearce: 53 runs and 19 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 135.89 and ER - 10.71

Iqbal Hossain: 340 runs in 14 matches; SR - 226.66

Sahel Zadran: 24 runs and 13 wickets in 14 matches; SR - 104.34 and ER - 10.00

Harrison Ward: 312 runs in 12 matches; SR - 243.75

ENG-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

ENG-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dan Lincoln, Iqbal Hossain, Mirza Ahsan, Harrison Ward, Zeeshan Goraya, Sam Pearce, Bilal Zalmai, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell.

Captain: Iqbal Hossain. Vice-captain: Sam Pearce.

ENG-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dan Lincoln, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Harrison Ward, Zeeshan Goraya, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Arthur Godsal, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin, Rich Edwards.

Captain: Harrison Ward. Vice-captain: Dan Lincoln.

Edited by Samya Majumdar