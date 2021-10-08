ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Qualifier 1

England XI (ENG-XI) will take on Belgium (BEL) in Qualifier 1 of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

England XI have been in dominant form in the European Cricket Championship. They won four of their five games in Championship Week before winning the Playoff 2. Belgium, meanwhile, have been a little inconsistent in the European Cricket Championship. They won three and lost two in Championship Week before emerging victorious in the Playoff 3.

ENG-XI vs BEL Probable Playing 11 today

England XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c & wk), Tom Bevan, Andy Rishton, Alex Mellor, Sam Pearce, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell

Belgium: Muneeb Muhammad, Aziz Mohammad, Ali Raza (wk), Sherry Butt, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saber Zakhil, Waqas Raja, Khalid Ahmadzai, Murid Ekrami, Adnan Razzaq, Fahim Bhatti

Match Details

ENG-XI vs BEL, Qualifier 1, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: October 8th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cartama Oval has been an excellent one to bat on, with the batters having been able to hit shots on the up. As the ball comes on to the bat nicely, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards today.

Today’s ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dan Lincoln – The England XI skipper has been in splendid form in the European Cricket Championship, amassing 482 runs at a strike rate of 228.43. He has smashed 45 sixes as well.

Batters

Harrison Ward – Ward is currently leading the run-scoring charts in the European Cricket Championship with 512 runs at an average of 39.38 and a strike rate of 268.06. He has 36 fours and 52 sixes to his name.

Adnan Razzaq – The 35-year-old is yet to fire with the bat, but he has taken 13 wickets - the most by a Belgian player in the European Cricket Championship.

All-rounders

Aziz Mohammad – Mohammad has been superb with the bat, scoring 296 runs while striking at 279.24. He has also taken six wickets.

Andy Rishton – The seam-bowling all-rounder has taken nine wickets while also chipping in with 190 runs at a strike rate of 193.87.

Bowlers

Alex Russell – Russell has been very consistent with the ball, returning with 18 wickets from 12 games at an economy rate of 8.43.

Waqas Raja – The Belgium pacer has picked up eight wickets from six European Cricket Championship games.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team

Dan Lincoln (ENG-XI): 971 points

Harrison Ward (ENG-XI): 906 points

Ali Raza (BEL): 801 points

Aziz Mohammad (BEL): 798 points

Andy Rishton (ENG-XI): 682 points

Important stats for ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team

Harrison Ward: 512 runs; SR – 268.06

Alex Russell: 18 wickets; ER – 8.43

Dan Lincoln: 482 runs; SR – 228.43

Aziz Mohammad: 296 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 279.24 & ER – 13.69

Ali Raza: 367 runs; SR – 203.88

ENG-XI vs BEL Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for England XI vs Belgium - European Cricket Championship T10 2021 - Championship Week – Qualifier 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dan Lincoln, Ali Raza, Adnan Razzaq, Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Aziz Mohammad, Andy Rishton, Murid Ekrami, Waqas Raja, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell

Captain: Harrison Ward. Vice-captain: Aziz Mohammad

Dream11 Team for England XI vs Belgium - European Cricket Championship T10 2021 - Championship Week – Qualifier 1.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dan Lincoln, Ali Raza, Alex Mellor, Adnan Razzaq, Harrison Ward, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadzai, Andy Rishton, Arthur Godsal, Waqas Raja, Alex Russell

Captain: Dan Lincoln. Vice-captain: Ali Raza

Edited by Samya Majumdar