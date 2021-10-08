ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Qualifier 1

England XI (ENG-XI) will take on Belgium (BEL) in Qualifier 1 of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.
England XI have been in dominant form in the European Cricket Championship. They won four of their five games in Championship Week before winning the Playoff 2. Belgium, meanwhile, have been a little inconsistent in the European Cricket Championship. They won three and lost two in Championship Week before emerging victorious in the Playoff 3.
ENG-XI vs BEL Probable Playing 11 today
England XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c & wk), Tom Bevan, Andy Rishton, Alex Mellor, Sam Pearce, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell
Belgium: Muneeb Muhammad, Aziz Mohammad, Ali Raza (wk), Sherry Butt, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saber Zakhil, Waqas Raja, Khalid Ahmadzai, Murid Ekrami, Adnan Razzaq, Fahim Bhatti
Match Details
ENG-XI vs BEL, Qualifier 1, European Cricket Championship
Date & Time: October 8th 2021, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Cartama Oval has been an excellent one to bat on, with the batters having been able to hit shots on the up. As the ball comes on to the bat nicely, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards today.
Today’s ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Dan Lincoln – The England XI skipper has been in splendid form in the European Cricket Championship, amassing 482 runs at a strike rate of 228.43. He has smashed 45 sixes as well.
Batters
Harrison Ward – Ward is currently leading the run-scoring charts in the European Cricket Championship with 512 runs at an average of 39.38 and a strike rate of 268.06. He has 36 fours and 52 sixes to his name.
Adnan Razzaq – The 35-year-old is yet to fire with the bat, but he has taken 13 wickets - the most by a Belgian player in the European Cricket Championship.
All-rounders
Aziz Mohammad – Mohammad has been superb with the bat, scoring 296 runs while striking at 279.24. He has also taken six wickets.
Andy Rishton – The seam-bowling all-rounder has taken nine wickets while also chipping in with 190 runs at a strike rate of 193.87.
Bowlers
Alex Russell – Russell has been very consistent with the ball, returning with 18 wickets from 12 games at an economy rate of 8.43.
Waqas Raja – The Belgium pacer has picked up eight wickets from six European Cricket Championship games.
Top 5 best players to pick in ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team
Dan Lincoln (ENG-XI): 971 points
Harrison Ward (ENG-XI): 906 points
Ali Raza (BEL): 801 points
Aziz Mohammad (BEL): 798 points
Andy Rishton (ENG-XI): 682 points
Important stats for ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team
Harrison Ward: 512 runs; SR – 268.06
Alex Russell: 18 wickets; ER – 8.43
Dan Lincoln: 482 runs; SR – 228.43
Aziz Mohammad: 296 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 279.24 & ER – 13.69
Ali Raza: 367 runs; SR – 203.88
ENG-XI vs BEL Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dan Lincoln, Ali Raza, Adnan Razzaq, Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Aziz Mohammad, Andy Rishton, Murid Ekrami, Waqas Raja, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell
Captain: Harrison Ward. Vice-captain: Aziz Mohammad
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dan Lincoln, Ali Raza, Alex Mellor, Adnan Razzaq, Harrison Ward, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadzai, Andy Rishton, Arthur Godsal, Waqas Raja, Alex Russell
Captain: Dan Lincoln. Vice-captain: Ali Raza