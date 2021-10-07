ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Playoff 2

England XI will take on Belgium in the second playoff of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

England XI finished as table-toppers, winning four out of their five European Cricket Championship Week matches. They won their last game against Austria by nine wickets. Belgium, on the other hand, have won three out of their five European Cricket Championship Week matches and thereby finished second in the points table. They lost their last match against Spain by five wickets.

ENG-XI vs BEL Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG-XI

Dan Lincoln (C & WK), Tom Bevan, Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Harrison Ward, Sam Pearce, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Max Uttley.

BEL XI

Sheikh Sheraz (C), Aziz Mohammad, Ali Raza (WK), Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Faisal Mehmood, Adnan Razaaq, Waqas Raja, Burhan Niaz, Murid Ekrami.

Match Details

ENG-XI vs BEL, Playoff 2, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 7th October 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cartama Oval has been pretty much a balanced wicket. Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue as the last four out of the five matches have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played on this ground is 103 runs.

Today’s BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ali Raza: Raza has been in great touch with the bat in the last couple of matches. He has scored 343 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 213.04 in 15 European Cricket Championship fixtures.

Batters

Harrison Ward: Ward has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for England XI in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 363 runs in 14 matches at an outstanding strike rate of 248.63.

Omid Rahimi: Rahimi has scored 165 runs in 15 matches in the competition. He is a top-quality batter who could prove to be a good budget pick on Thursday.

All-rounders

Saber Zakhil: Zakhil has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 277 at an outstanding strike rate of 236.75 while also picking up seven wickets in 14 matches.

Sam Pearce: Pearce is the leading wicket-taker in the European Cricket Championship with 21 wickets from 14 matches. He has also scored 53 runs.

Bowlers

Rich Edwards: Edwards has picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches. He can help you fetch healthy points by picking up wickets in bulk.

Murid Ekrami: Ekrami has picked up 8 wickets in 13 matches. He can also score quick-fire runs lower down the order.

Top Players to pick in ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

Sam Pearce (ENG-XI) - 832 points

Dan Lincoln (ENG-XI) - 826 points

Saber Zakhil (BEL) - 723 points

Ali Raza (BEL) - 717 points

Harrison Ward (ENG-XI) - 662 points

Important Stats for BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 prediction team

Sam Pearce: 53 runs and 21 wickets in 14 matches; SR - 135.89 and ER - 10.46

Dan Lincoln: 406 runs in 15 matches; SR - 228.09

Harrison Ward: 363 runs in 14 matches; SR - 248.63

Saber Zakhil: 277 runs and 7 wickets in 14 matches; SR - 236.75 and ER - 12.62

Ali Raza: 343 runs in 15 matches; SR - 213.04

ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dan Lincoln, Adnan Razaaq, Omid Rahimi, Harrison Ward, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce, Murid Ekrami, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards.

Captain: Saber Zakhil. Vice-captain: Sam Pearce.

ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Raza, Dan Lincoln, Omid Rahimi, Alex Mellor, Harrison Ward, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Andy Rishton, Murid Ekrami, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards.

Captain: Harrison Ward. Vice-captain: Ali Raza.

Edited by Samya Majumdar