ENG XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report 

England XI will take on Belgium in the 10th match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 on Tuesday at the Cartama Cricket Oval, Cartama.

England XI opened their Championship Week campaign with a 93-run win against Spain. They will be keen to continue their momentum and claim another victory in this game.

Belgium, on the other hand, have won both of their Championship Week matches thus far. They were especially impressive in their last match, defeating Austria by 34 runs.

ENG XI vs BEL Probable Playing 11 Today

England XI

Dan Lincoln (C &WK), Harrison Ward, Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Zaman Akhter, Max Uttley.

Belgium

Sheraz Sheikh (C), Ali Raza (WK), Adnan Razzaq, Muhammad Muneeb, Omid Rahimi, Saber Zakhil, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadzai, Shaheryar Butt, Murid Ekrami, Fahim Bhatti

ENG XI vs BEL Match Details

Match: England XI vs Belgium, ECC T10

Date and Time: 5th October, 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval favors the batters, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The pace bowlers may get some purchase off the surface at the start but the batters can score quickly if they apply themselves. The team that wins the toss will likely opt to chase.

Today’s ENG XI vs BEL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dan Lincoln: Lincoln's ability to find the boundaries, as well as his glovework, make him a key player in this game. He scored 82 runs in the previous match and can be backed to deliver the goods once again.

Batsmen

Harrison Ward: Ward is a dependable top-order batter. He scored 92 runs in his last match and will look to carry that form into this game.

Adnan Razzaq: Razzaq has not been able to contribute much with the bat, but he has been exceptional with the ball, taking 11 wickets in the competition thus far.

All-rounders

Sam Pearce: Pearce has excelled in multiple aspects of the game throughout the tournament and could once again be the match-winner for his side in this game. He enters this contest on the back of a three-wicket display last time out.

Saber Zakhil: Zakhil has performed consistently throughout the tournament and is a must-pick in today’s encounter.

Bowlers

Rich Edwards: Edwards has been fantastic with the ball all tournament, taking at least one wicket in each game.

Murid Ekrami: Ekrami has impressed with the ball in hand for Belgium and he will play a key role in rattling the England batting lineup. Ekrami also has the ability to score some quickfire runs, making him one of Belgium's most important players.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENG XI vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

Saber Zakhil: 710 points

Dan Lincoln: 687 points

Sam Pearce: 644 points

Harrison Ward: 530 points

Andy Rishton: 458 points

Important stats for ENG XI vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

Saber Zakhil: 12 matches, 327 runs, 12 wickets

Dan Lincoln: 11 matches, 355 runs

Sam Pearce: 10 matches, 24 runs, 18 wickets

Harrison Ward: 10 matches, 304 runs

Andy Rishton: 11 matches, 137 runs, 6 wickets

ENG XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Today

ENG XI vs BEL Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dan Lincoln, Adnan Razzaq, Omid Rahimi, Muhammad Muneeb, Harrison Ward, Saber Zakhil, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Fahim Bhatti, Rich Edwards, Murid Ekrami

Captain: Dan Lincoln, Vice-Captain: Saber Zakhil

ENG XI vs BEL Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dan Lincoln, Ali Raza, Adnan Razzaq, Sheraz Sheikh, Harrison Ward, Saber Zakhil, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Murid Ekrami.

Captain: Harrison Ward, Vice-Captain: Sam Pearce

Edited by Arvind Sriram