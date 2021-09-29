ENG-XI vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group C, Match 14

England XI (ENG-XI) will be up against the Czech Republic (CZR) in a Group C European Cricket Championship fixture at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

England XI are having a tremendous European Cricket Championship campaign so far. They have won all four of their matches and are currently placed at the top of the Group C points table. They beat Germany by 46 runs in their last outing. The Czech Republic, on the other hand, have won three out of their four European Cricket Championship matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the Group C standings. They fell short of 42 runs in their last match against Germany.

ENG-XI vs CZR Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Dan Lincoln (C & WK), Harrison Ward, Luke Webb, Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Euan Woods, Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Alex Russell.

CZR XI

Arun Ashokan (C), Sabawoon Davizi, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Ali Waqar.

Match Details

ENG-XI vs CZR, Group C, Match 14, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 29th September 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Cartama Oval is a flat batting one. However, the track tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue is 118 runs.

Today’s ENG-XI vs CZR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dan Lincoln: Lincoln has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of European Cricket Championship matches. He has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of close 190.

Batsmen

Sudesh Wickramasekara: Wickramasekara has scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 167.69 and also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in four matches. He is the leading wicket-taker for his side this season.

Harrison Ward: Ward is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 136 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 256-plus in four European Cricket Championship matches.

All-rounders

Sabawoon Davizi: Davizi has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 144.68 and also picked up five wickets in four outings.

Arun Ashokan: Ashokan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Czech Republic. He has scored 123 runs at a strike rate of 208.47 in four matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for his side in the European Cricket Championship.

Bowlers

Alex Rusell: Rusell has bowled pretty well, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.07 in three matches. He can take wickets at regular intervals for his side on Wednesday.

Satyajit Sengupta: Sengupta has picked up five wickets, including his best figures of 4/6, in four matches. He is someone who can also score some handy runs in the lower-middle order.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENG-XI vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

Sudesh Wickramasekara (CZR) - 365 points

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR) - 280 points

Harrison Ward (ENG-XI) - 243 points

Alex Rusell (ENG-XI) - 226 points

Satyajit Sengupta (CZR) - 218 points

Important Stats for ENG-XI vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

Sudesh Wickramasekara: 109 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 167.69 and ER - 6.50

Sabawoon Davizi: 68 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 144.68 and ER - 11.87

Harrison Ward: 136 runs in 4 matches; SR - 256.60

Alex Rusell: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.33

Satyajit Sengupta: 22 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 8.40

ENG-XI vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

ENG-XI vs CZR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dan Lincoln, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Harrison Ward, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Satyajit Sengupta, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Sabawoon Davizi.

ENG-XI vs CZR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dan Lincoln, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Harrison Ward, Euan Woods, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Sam Pearce, Naveed Ahmed, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara.

Edited by Samya Majumdar