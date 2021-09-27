ENG XI vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

England XI will take on Finland in the fifth match of the Group C Dream11 ECC-T10 on 27th September at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

England XI have a quality lineup of talented and skilled players with international experience in T20. They will be aiming to get this competition off to a winning start.

Speaking of Finland, they come into this tournament on the back of a drawn series against Sweden. They will look forward to getting off the mark with a victory.

ENG XI vs FIN Probable Playing 11 Today

England XI

Dan Lincoln (C & WK), Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Alex Mellor, Max Uttley, Andy Rishton, Richard Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Alex Russell, Sam Pearce, Tom Bevan

Finland

Nathan Collins (C), Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans (WK), Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Areeb Qadir, Parveen Kumar, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad

Match Details

Match: ENG XI vs FIN, ECC T10

Date and Time: 27th September 2021, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be well-balanced, assisting both batters and bowlers. However, shorter boundaries will encourage bowlers to depend on variations to trick the batters and restrict the flow of runs. The average first innings score here is 116 runs.

The team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat first.

Today’s ENG XI vs FIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonathan Scamans: Scamans has been handy with the bat while also making contributions behind the stumps. He can prove to be crucial in this match.

Batsmen

Peter Gallagher: Peter is an excellent batsman who can also chip in a few overs with the ball. He is a top pick from the batting category.

Dan Lincoln: Lincoln is a skilled domestic as well as an international player who will be crucial in this battle.

All-rounder

Sam Pearce: Sam is an outstanding bowling all-rounder who carries a lot of experience playing in domestic cricket. He is a must-pick in the all-rounder category.

Praveen Garwhal: Praveen is a dynamic all-rounder who can contribute to all areas of the game.

Bowlers

Naveen Shahid: Naveen is capable of causing trouble to the batters. He can deceive the batters with his subtle variations.

Richards Edwards: Richards will be a key bowler for his side. He has the ability to scalp wickets with the new ball and provide crucial breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENG XI vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

Peter Gallagher

Naveen Shahid

Dan Lincoln

Sam Pearce

Praveen Garwhal

Important stats for ENG XI vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

Both teams are yet to play their first match at the time of writing.

ENG XI vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Today

ENG XI vs FIN Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonathan Scamans, Nathan Collins, Dan Lincoln, Peter Gallagher, Harrison Ward, Sam Pearce, Praveen Garwhal, Mahesh Tambe, Naveen Shahid, Arthur Godsal, Richards Edwards

Captain: Dan Lincoln Vice-Captain: Peter Gallagher

ENG XI vs FIN Dream11 Team

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonathan Scamans, Alex Mellor, Dan Lincoln, Peter Gallagher, Matthew Jenkinson, Sam Pearce, Praveen Garwhal, Andy Rishton, Naveen Shahid, Raaz Muhammad, Richards Edwards

Captain: Sam Pearce Vice-Captain: Praveen Garwhal

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee