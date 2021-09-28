ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Group C Match 10 

England XI (ENG-XI) will lock horns with Germany (GER) in the 10th Group C match of the European Cricket Championship at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

It will be both teams' second game of the day. England XI have won their first three European Cricket Championship matches and are currently placed at the top of the Group C points table. They beat Italy by 33 runs earlier today. Germany, on the other hand, have won one of their two matches and are placed in third spot in the Group C points table at the time of writing. Their match against the Czech Republic is currently underway.

ENG-XI vs GER Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Dan Lincoln (C & WK), Harrison Ward, Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Max Uttley, Alex Russell.

GER XI

Nasrullah Zadran, Shoaib Azam, Rohit Singh (C), Mohammad Yasub, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Husnian Kabeer (WK), Fayaz Nasseri, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas, Shahir Malikzai, Saied Sajad.

Match Details

ENG-XI vs GER, Group C, Match 10, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 28th September 2021, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is pretty much a balanced one where the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. The wicket tends to ease out as the match progresses, making it easier to bat on in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue is 87 runs.

Today’s ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dan Lincoln: Lincoln is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 26 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 236.36 in two games.

Batsmen

Harrison Ward: Ward has scored 81 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 270 in two matches. He is also England XI's leading run-scorer in the European Cricket Championship.

Shoaib Azam: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Azam is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with his bowling too.

All-rounders

Rohit Singh: The Germany skipper has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 59 runs and picked up a wicket in two outings.

Sam Pearce: Pearce can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in two games.

Bowlers

Alex Rusell: Rusell has bowled pretty well in the European Cricket Championship. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.71 in two matches.

Fayaz Nasseri: Nasseri has picked up six wickets in two matches. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Fayaz Nasseri (GER) – 232 points

Alex Rusell (ENG-XI) – 150 points

Harrison Ward (ENG-XI) – 146 points

Rohit Singh (GER) – 129 points

Sam Pearce (ENG-XI) – 111 points

Important Stats for ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Singh: 59 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR – 203.44 and ER – 14.00

Harrison Ward: 81 runs in 2 matches; SR – 270.00

Fayaz Nasseri: 16 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches; SR – 228.57 and ER – 7.75

Alex Rusell: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER – 4.71

Sam Pearce: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER – 6.50

ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dan Lincoln, Nasrullah Zadran, Shoaib Azam, Harrison Ward, Euan Woods, Rohit Singh, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Fayaz Nasseri, Rich Edwards, Alex Rusell.

Captain: Rohit Singh. Vice-captain: Andy Rishton.

ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dan Lincoln, Nasrullah Zadran, Shoaib Azam, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Harrison Ward, Euan Woods, Rohit Singh, Sam Pearce, Fayaz Nasseri, Rich Edwards, Alex Rusell.

Captain: Harrison Ward. Vice-captain: Rohit Singh.

Note - Stats from England XI vs Italy and Germany vs Czech Republic are not included.

Edited by Samya Majumdar