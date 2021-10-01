ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Group C Final

The final of the European Cricket Championship Group C has England XI (ENG-XI) taking on Italy (ITA) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.
In line with expectations, England have made it to the final and will be looking to seal another win. However, they are in for a stern test in the form of Italy, who have been brilliant lately. With the likes of Amir Sharif and Baljit Singh firing on all cylinders, a cracking game beckons at the Cartama Oval.
ENG-XI vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today
ITA XI
Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Irfan Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Hassan Ahmad, Jaspreet Singh, Ravi Paul, Jorawar Singh and Muhammad Imran
ENG-XI
Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c&wk), Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Euan Woods, Alex Russell and Arthur Godsal
Match Details
ENG-XI vs ITA, ECC 2021 Group C, Final
Date and Time: 1st October 2021, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
A high-scoring game is on the cards with the pacers likely to get some help off the surface. The batters will need to be wary of the odd ball keeping low, which has been the case in late evening games. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 110 being a good total at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, although the pitch isn't likely to slow down during the game.
Today’s ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Dan Lincoln: Dan Lincoln is due for a big knock after coming up short in the previous game against Germany. He is a technically sound batter capable of playing big shots as well, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.
Batsman
Harrison Ward: Harrison Ward was the star of the show with a quick-fire fifty in the previous game for England. He has been their go-to batter in the powerplay overs and is surely a must-have in your ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team given his form.
All-rounder
Amir Sharif: Amir Sharif has already scored two fifties today, both coming at a strike rate in excess of 200. With Sharif also contributing with the ball, he is a must-have in your ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowler
Rich Edwards: Rich Edwards didn't have the best of outings earlier in the day but has been impressive with his new-ball bowling skills in the tournament. With the pitch offering some help for pacers, Edwards could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in the powerplay overs.
Top 3 best players to pick in ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 prediction team
Amir Sharif (ITA) - 1099 points
Harrison Ward (ENG-XI) - 378 points
Sam Pearce (ENG-XI) - 502 points
Important stats for ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 prediction team
Amir Sharif: 57(24) in the previous ECC 2021 match vs Germany
Harrison Ward: 207 runs in 8 ECC 2021 matches
Sam Pearce: 14 wickets in 8 ECC 2021 matches
ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Lincoln, A Mellor, H Ward, D Kosala, B Singh, A Sharif, S Pearce, A Rishton, R Edwards, A Russell and J Singh
Captain: H Ward. Vice-captain: A Sharif
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Lincoln, A Mellor, H Ward, D Kosala, B Singh, A Sharif, S Pearce, E Woods, R Edwards, Z Akhter and J Singh
Captain: H Ward. Vice-captain: B Singh