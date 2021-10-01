ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Group C Final

The final of the European Cricket Championship Group C has England XI (ENG-XI) taking on Italy (ITA) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

In line with expectations, England have made it to the final and will be looking to seal another win. However, they are in for a stern test in the form of Italy, who have been brilliant lately. With the likes of Amir Sharif and Baljit Singh firing on all cylinders, a cracking game beckons at the Cartama Oval.

ENG-XI vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

ITA XI

Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Irfan Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Hassan Ahmad, Jaspreet Singh, Ravi Paul, Jorawar Singh and Muhammad Imran

ENG-XI

Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c&wk), Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Euan Woods, Alex Russell and Arthur Godsal

Match Details

ENG-XI vs ITA, ECC 2021 Group C, Final

Date and Time: 1st October 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with the pacers likely to get some help off the surface. The batters will need to be wary of the odd ball keeping low, which has been the case in late evening games. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 110 being a good total at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, although the pitch isn't likely to slow down during the game.

Today’s ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dan Lincoln: Dan Lincoln is due for a big knock after coming up short in the previous game against Germany. He is a technically sound batter capable of playing big shots as well, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batsman

Harrison Ward: Harrison Ward was the star of the show with a quick-fire fifty in the previous game for England. He has been their go-to batter in the powerplay overs and is surely a must-have in your ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team given his form.

All-rounder

Amir Sharif: Amir Sharif has already scored two fifties today, both coming at a strike rate in excess of 200. With Sharif also contributing with the ball, he is a must-have in your ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rich Edwards: Rich Edwards didn't have the best of outings earlier in the day but has been impressive with his new-ball bowling skills in the tournament. With the pitch offering some help for pacers, Edwards could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in the powerplay overs.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif (ITA) - 1099 points

Harrison Ward (ENG-XI) - 378 points

Sam Pearce (ENG-XI) - 502 points

Important stats for ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif: 57(24) in the previous ECC 2021 match vs Germany

Harrison Ward: 207 runs in 8 ECC 2021 matches

Sam Pearce: 14 wickets in 8 ECC 2021 matches

ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Lincoln, A Mellor, H Ward, D Kosala, B Singh, A Sharif, S Pearce, A Rishton, R Edwards, A Russell and J Singh

Captain: H Ward. Vice-captain: A Sharif

ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Lincoln, A Mellor, H Ward, D Kosala, B Singh, A Sharif, S Pearce, E Woods, R Edwards, Z Akhter and J Singh

Captain: H Ward. Vice-captain: B Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar

