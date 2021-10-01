ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Group C Qualifier 1

Qualifier 1 of the European Cricket Championship Group C has England XI (ENG-XI) taking on Germany (GER) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

England XI have been the team to beat with youngsters Harrison Ward and Dan Lincoln impressing throughout the league phase. However, they face a stern test in the form of a resourceful German side who have the ability to stun the English. With both teams eyeing a place in the all-important final, a cracking game beckons in Cartama.

ENG-XI vs GER Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Abdul Shakoor, Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh (c), Shoaib Azam, Fayaz Nasseri, Finn Sadarangani, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Nasrullah Zadran, Sree Srinivas, Saied Sajad and Rajesh Chinnasamy

ENG-XI

Harrison Ward, Luke Webb, Dan Lincoln (c&wk), Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Andy Rishton, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Euan Woods, Alex Russell and Max Uttley

Match Details

ENG-XI vs GER, ECC 2021 Group C, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 1st October 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with little help on offer for the bowlers. The ball should skid nicely on to the bat, enabling the batsmen to play shots on the up. Although there is some swing on offer, the batters should make good use of the smaller dimensions of the ground. There isn't much turn available for the spinners, who will look to use the extra bounce on offer to their advantage. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 110 being a good score at the venue.

Today’s ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Husnain Kabeer: Husnain Kabeer was the lone warrior in Germany's loss against Italy in their previous European Cricket Championship game. Kabeer looked in good form and was comfortable against both the spinners and pacers, holding him in good stead ahead of today's fixture.

Batsman

Harrison Ward: Harrison Ward has blown hot and cold in the European Cricket Championship, but his talent is there for everyone to fathom out. Ward has shown glimpses of his explosive self and with conditions favoring the batters, he should be one to watch out for in this ENG-XI vs GER clash.

All-rounder

Rohit Singh: German captain Rohit Singh has been sensational with the bat. He comes into the game on the back of a good run of form, scoring a fifty against Finland on Thursday. Handy with the ball as well, Rohit can be banked upon to make an impact in your ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rich Edwards: Rich Edwards has consistently picked up wickets for England with his variations serving him well in the European Cricket Championship. Given his ability to generate extra bounce, Edwards should find himself amongst the wickets yet again for England XI.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Fayaz Khan Nasseri (GER) - 599 points

Rohit Singh (GER) - 579 points

Sam Pearce (ENG-XI) - 444 points

Important stats for ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Singh: 214 runs in 7 ECC 2021 matches

Harrison Ward: 156 runs in 7 ECC 2021 matches

Sam Pearce: 12 wickets in 7 ECC 2021 matches

ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Lincoln, H Kabeer, A Mellor, A Shakoor, H Ward, R Singh, S Azam, S Pearce, A Russell, R Edwards and R Chinnasamy

Captain: H Ward. Vice-captain: R Singh

ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - European Cricket Championship

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Lincoln, T Bevan, A Mellor, F Khan Nasseri, H Ward, R Singh, S Azam, S Pearce, A Russell, R Edwards and R Chinnasamy

Captain: H Ward. Vice-captain: F Khan Nasseri

