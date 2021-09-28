ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2021 Group C Match 7

England XI will lock horns with Italy in the seventh Group C match of the European Cricket Championship at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

England XI have won their first two European Cricket Championship matches and are currently placed at the top of the Group C points table. They beat Finland by nine wickets in their last match. Italy, on the other hand, have lost their first two European Cricket Championship matches and are currently fourth in the Group C standings. They lost their last match against the Czech Republic by eight wickets.

ENG-XI vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Dan Lincoln (C & WK), Harrison Ward, Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Max Uttley, Alex Russell.

ITA XI

Baljit Singh (C), Hassan Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed (WK), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Simranjit Singh, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Janaka Wass.

Match Details

ENG-XI vs ITA, Match 7, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 28th September 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is pretty much a balanced one. The pacers will get some movement with the new ball. The wicket eases out as the match progresses, making it easier to bat on in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue is 87 runs.

Today’s ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dan Lincoln: Lincoln is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 26 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 236.36 in two games.

Batsmen

Harrison Ward: Ward has scored 81 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 270 in two matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for England XI so far this season.

Ammad Khan: Khan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Italy. He has scored 42 runs in two matches and can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Amir Sharif: Sharif has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball so far this season. He has scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 260 and also picked up five wickets in two outings.

Sam Pearce: Pearce can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in the two matches he has played this season.

Bowlers

Alex Rusell: Rusell has bowled pretty well in the European Cricket Championship. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.71 in two matches.

Muhammad Imran: Imran has scored 45 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 264-plus and also picked up a wicket in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif (ITA) - 226 points

Alex Rusell (ENG-XI) - 150 points

Harrison Ward (ENG-XI) - 146 points

Muhammad Imran (ITA) - 128 points

Sam Pearce (ENG-XI) - 111 points

Important Stats for ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif: 39 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 260.00 and ER - 9.75

Harrison Ward: 81 runs in 2 matches; SR - 270.00

Muhammad Imran: 45 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 264.70 and ER - 6.00

Alex Rusell: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.71

Sam Pearce: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.50

ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hassan Ahmad, Baljit Singh, Ammad Khan, Harrison Ward, Euan Woods, Amir Sharif, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Muhammad Imran, Rich Edwards, Alex Rusell.

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Andy Rishton.

ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dan Lincoln, Baljit Singh, Ammad Khan, Harrison Ward, Euan Woods, Ravi Paul, Amir Sharif, Sam Pearce, Muhammad Imran, Rich Edwards, Alex Rusell.

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Ammad Khan.

