ENG XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2021, Match 11

England XI will take on Italy in the 11th match of the ECC T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Both sides will be taking on each other for the second time in the competition. The last time they faced each other, England XI chase down a target of 142 runs against Italy. Italy meanwhile, will be high on confidence after beating Spain in their last outing.

ENG XI vs ITA Probable Playing 11s

ENG XI

Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c & wk), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Alex Russell, Tom Bevan, Max Uttley, Zaman Akhter.

ITA XI

Baljit Singh (c), Amir Sharif, Nisar Ahmed (wk), Irfan Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Janaka Waas, Hassan Ahmad, Rajmani Singh, Muhammad Imran, Jorawar Singh.

Match Details

Match: ENG XI vs ITA, ECC T10 2021, Match 11

Date and Time: 06th October, 2021, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is expected to favour the batters. The boundaries are smaller, so batters should be able to score plenty of boundaries if they time their shots well. Bowlers might struggle with their lines on this wicket.

Today’s ENG XI vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Lincoln has been in wonderful form with the bat, and he will be expected to add a lot of points to your Dream11 Fantasy sides as the wicketkeeper-batter. He has amassed 356 runs so far in the competition.

Batters

H Ward is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. Ward scored 92 runs against Spain.

All-rounders

A Sharif is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of matches almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your ENG XI vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy side. He has amassed 396 runs at an average of 33, and has also picked up 17 wickets.

B Singh can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has scored 258 runs in the competition, and has also scalped ten wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

A Russell will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up two wickets in the last two games.

Five best players to pick in ENG XI vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

A Sharif (ITA) – 1314 points

B Singh (ITA) – 786 points

D Lincoln (ENG XI) – 722 points

S Pearce (ENG XI) – 716 points

H Ward (ENG XI) – 562 points.

Key stats for ENG XI vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

A Sharif: 396 runs and 17 wickets

B Singh: 258 runs and 10 wickets

D Lincoln: 356 runs.

ENG XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction

ENG XI vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Lincoln, H Ward, T Bevan, D Kosala, A Khan, A Sharif, B Singh, S Pearce, A Russell, R Edwards, A Godsal.

Captain: A Sharif. Vice-Captain: B Singh.

ENG XI vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Lincoln, N Ahmed, H Ward, T Bevan, D Kosala, A Sharif, B Singh, S Pearce, A Russell, R Edwards, M Uttley.

Captain: D Lincoln. Vice-Captain: S Pearce.

Edited by Bhargav