ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 9

England XI (ENG-XI) will be up against Netherlands XI (NED-XI) in the ninth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

England XI have gotten off to a horrible start in the Championship Week. They lost their first match against Spain before losing to Scotland XI.

Netherlands XI, on the other hand, have been superb so far. They have beaten Scotland XI and Italy in dominant fashion and will start as the favorites today.

ENG-XI vs NED-XI Match Details, Match 9

The ninth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on October 11 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG-XI vs NED-XI, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 11th October, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ENG-XI vs NED-XI Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is expected to be a belter, with high scores being common at the venue, which offers short boundaries.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 113.67

Average second-innings score: 98

ENG-XI vs NED-XI Form Guide

England XI: L-L

Netherlands XI: W-W

ENG-XI vs NED-XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

England XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

England XI Probable Playing 11

Dan Lincoln, Tom Keast, Eliot Callis, Ben Claydon, Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Andy Rishton, Jafer Chohan, Mungo Russell, Alex Russell, Tom Dinnis.

Netherlands XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Netherlands XI Probable Playing 11

Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Shirase Rasool, Boris Gorlee, Ryan Klein, Sebastiaan Braat (C), Saqib Zulfiqar, Sikander Zulfiqar, Olivier Elenbaas, Ratha Alphonse (WK), and Udit Nashier.

ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Zulfiqar (8 matches, 137 runs, Strike Rate: 228.33)

A Zulfiqar is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 137 runs at a strike rate of 228.33.

Top Batter pick

B Gorlee (12 matches, 181 runs, Strike Rate: 223.45)

B Gorlee is the second-highest run-scorer for the Netherlands XI in the competition with 181 runs at a strike rate of 223.45.

Top All-rounder pick

S Zulfiqar (12 matches, 122 runs and 9 wickets)

S Zulfiqar has smashed 122 runs at a wonderful strike rate of over 203 in addition to taking nine wickets.

Top Bowler pick

S Braat (12 matches, 125 runs and 7 wickets)

S Braat has played a crucial role for Netherlands XI with both the bat and ball. He has scored 125 runs and scalped seven wickets.

ENG-XI vs NED-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

C Floyd

C Floyd has done immensely well with the bat, racking up 155 runs at a strike rate of over 238. Floyd is also the highest wicket-taker in the competition with 22 wickets at an average of 10.68 and an economy rate of 10.36. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

M Nadeem-Ahmed

M Ahmad is the Netherlands XI's leading run-scorer with 280 runs in 12 matches at an average of 40 and an exceptional strike rate of 271.84

5 Must-picks with players stats for ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points C Floyd 155 runs and 22 wickets 1018 points M Nadeem-Ahmed 280 runs 527 points S Zulfiqar 122 runs and 9 wickets 521 points S Braat 125 runs and 7 wickets 505 points B Gorlee 181 runs 373 points

ENG-XI vs NED-XI match expert tips

C Floyd has been head and shoulders clear of everyone on the bowling front in the competition. He has also been in sublime form with the bat and will be a wonderful pick for your ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Zulfiqar, D Lincoln

Batters: M Nadeem-Ahmed (vc), B Gorlee, T Bevan

All-rounders: C Floyd (c), S Zulfiqar, A Rishton

Bowlers: S Braat, A Russell, A Godsal

ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Zulfiqar, D Lincoln

Batters: M Nadeem-Ahmed, B Gorlee, T Bevan

All-rounders: C Floyd, S Zulfiqar (c), A Rishton

Bowlers: S Braat (vc), A Russell, V Kingma

