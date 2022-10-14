ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Eliminator (Championship Week)

England XI (ENG-XI) will take on Scotland XI (SCO-XI) in the Eliminator of the Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Friday, October 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
England XI started the tournament with four losses in a row, but they have turned things around really well. They have won four matches on the bounce and are looking in good form.
Scotland XI, on the other hand, have had a poor run. They have a win-loss record of 2-6 and have lost four out of their last five encounters.
ENG-XI vs SCO-XI, Match Details
The Eliminator in the Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between England XI and Scotland XI will be played on October 14, 2022 at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: ENG-XI vs SCO-XI
Date & Time: October 14, 2022, 5.00 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Live Streaming: Fancode
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.
Matches won by teams batting first: 9
Matches won by teams bowling first: 11
Average 1st-innings score: 121
Average 2nd-innings score: 110
ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Scotland XI: L, L, W, L, L
England XI: W, W, W, W, L
ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Probable Playing 11 today
England XI Team News
No major injury concerns.
England XI Probable Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Ben Claydon, Tom Keast, Andy Rishton, Dan Lincoln (c & wk), Arthur Godsal, Thomas Bevan, Sam Pearce, Jafer Chohan, Alex Russell, and Mungo Russell.
Scotland XI Team News
No major injury concerns.
Scotland XI Probable Playing XI: Christopher McBride, Jack Jarvis, Liam Naylor, Oli Hairs, Taimoor Ahmad, Kess Sajjad, Callum Garden (wk), Jack Hogarth, Alasdair Evans (c), Adrian Neill, and Bradley Currie.
Today’s ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Dan Lincoln (8 matches, 177 runs)
Dan Lincoln has been in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 177 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 226.92. He has smacked 21 sixes as well.
Top Batter Pick
Liam Naylor (16 matches, 291 runs)
Liam Naylor is the fifth-highest run-getter in this tournament. He has scored 291 runs while striking at 170.18 in this competition. He has hit 37 fours and 10 sixes so far.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sam Pearce (8 matches, 84 runs, 9 wickets)
Sam Pearce has been pretty good with both bat and ball. He has picked up nine scalps with the ball. With the bat, he has chipped in with 84 runs and has hit nine sixes.
Top Bowler Pick
Jack Hogarth (16 matches, 20 wickets)
Jack Hogarth has been in superb bowling form. He has returned with 20 wickets at an economy rate of 9.58 in this tournament.
ENG-XI vs SCO-XI match captain and vice-captain choices
Jack Jarvis (17 matches, 432 runs, 17 wickets)
Jack Jarvis has had a huge all-round impact in this tournament. He has amassed 432 runs at a strike rate of 227.37, including 36 sixes and 39 fours. He has also taken 17 wickets with the ball.
Andy Rishton (8 matches, 114 runs, 9 wickets)
Andy Rishton is in top form with both bat and ball. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy of 8.11 in this tournament. He has mustered 114 runs while striking at 211.11.
5 Must-picks with player stats for ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
ENG-XI vs SCO-XI match expert tips
This has been a very high-scoring tournament and hence, the top-order batters will be the top captaincy picks. Moreover, the all-rounders could also be the key. Hence, batters like Dan Lincoln, Liam Naylor, and Ben Claydon along with all-rounders like Sam Pearce, Jack Jarvis, and Andy Rishton might be the ones to watch out for.
ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keepers: Callum Garden, Dan Lincoln
Batters: Oli Hairs, Liam Naylor, Ben Claydon
All-rounders: Sam Pearce, Jack Jarvis, Andy Rishton
Bowlers: Arthur Godsal, Adrian Neill, Jack Hogarth
ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Dan Lincoln
Batters: Oli Hairs, Liam Naylor, Thomas Bevan, Ben Claydon
All-rounders: Jack Jarvis, Andy Rishton
Bowlers: Alasdair Evans, Arthur Godsal, Jack Hogarth, Mungo Russell