ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Eliminator (Championship Week)

England XI (ENG-XI) will take on Scotland XI (SCO-XI) in the Eliminator of the Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Friday, October 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

England XI started the tournament with four losses in a row, but they have turned things around really well. They have won four matches on the bounce and are looking in good form.

Scotland XI, on the other hand, have had a poor run. They have a win-loss record of 2-6 and have lost four out of their last five encounters.

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI, Match Details

The Eliminator in the Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between England XI and Scotland XI will be played on October 14, 2022 at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ENG-XI vs SCO-XI

Date & Time: October 14, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams bowling first: 11

Average 1st-innings score: 121

Average 2nd-innings score: 110

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Scotland XI: L, L, W, L, L

England XI: W, W, W, W, L

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Probable Playing 11 today

England XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

England XI Probable Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Ben Claydon, Tom Keast, Andy Rishton, Dan Lincoln (c & wk), Arthur Godsal, Thomas Bevan, Sam Pearce, Jafer Chohan, Alex Russell, and Mungo Russell.

Scotland XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Scotland XI Probable Playing XI: Christopher McBride, Jack Jarvis, Liam Naylor, Oli Hairs, Taimoor Ahmad, Kess Sajjad, Callum Garden (wk), Jack Hogarth, Alasdair Evans (c), Adrian Neill, and Bradley Currie.

Today’s ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dan Lincoln (8 matches, 177 runs)

Dan Lincoln has been in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 177 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 226.92. He has smacked 21 sixes as well.

Top Batter Pick

Liam Naylor (16 matches, 291 runs)

Liam Naylor is the fifth-highest run-getter in this tournament. He has scored 291 runs while striking at 170.18 in this competition. He has hit 37 fours and 10 sixes so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Pearce (8 matches, 84 runs, 9 wickets)

Sam Pearce has been pretty good with both bat and ball. He has picked up nine scalps with the ball. With the bat, he has chipped in with 84 runs and has hit nine sixes.

Top Bowler Pick

Jack Hogarth (16 matches, 20 wickets)

Jack Hogarth has been in superb bowling form. He has returned with 20 wickets at an economy rate of 9.58 in this tournament.

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Jack Jarvis (17 matches, 432 runs, 17 wickets)

Jack Jarvis has had a huge all-round impact in this tournament. He has amassed 432 runs at a strike rate of 227.37, including 36 sixes and 39 fours. He has also taken 17 wickets with the ball.

Andy Rishton (8 matches, 114 runs, 9 wickets)

Andy Rishton is in top form with both bat and ball. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy of 8.11 in this tournament. He has mustered 114 runs while striking at 211.11.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jack Jarvis 432 runs & 17 wickets in 17 matches Andy Rishton 114 runs & 9 wickets in 8 matches Liam Naylor 291 runs in 16 matches Jack Hogarth 20 wickets in 16 matches Dan Lincoln 177 runs in 8 matches

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI match expert tips

This has been a very high-scoring tournament and hence, the top-order batters will be the top captaincy picks. Moreover, the all-rounders could also be the key. Hence, batters like Dan Lincoln, Liam Naylor, and Ben Claydon along with all-rounders like Sam Pearce, Jack Jarvis, and Andy Rishton might be the ones to watch out for.

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for England XI vs Scotland XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Eliminator.

Wicket-keepers: Callum Garden, Dan Lincoln

Batters: Oli Hairs, Liam Naylor, Ben Claydon

All-rounders: Sam Pearce, Jack Jarvis, Andy Rishton

Bowlers: Arthur Godsal, Adrian Neill, Jack Hogarth

ENG-XI vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for England XI vs Scotland XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Eliminator.

Wicket-keeper: Dan Lincoln

Batters: Oli Hairs, Liam Naylor, Thomas Bevan, Ben Claydon

All-rounders: Jack Jarvis, Andy Rishton

Bowlers: Alasdair Evans, Arthur Godsal, Jack Hogarth, Mungo Russell

