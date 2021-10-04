ENG-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

England XI will be up against Spain in the fifth match of Championship Week in Dream11 ECC-T10 on October 4 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

England XI are high on confidence after their exemplary win against Italy in the Group C final. They finished in top spot with seven wins from eight games and will look to continue their winning momentum in this encounter.

Meanwhile, Spain finished in first position in Group A with five wins from eight games. They were beaten in their most recent encounter by Belgium and will aim to avenge their previous setback.

ENG-XI vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

England XI

Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (C & WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Zaman Akthar, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Arthur Godsal

Spain

Awais Ahmed (WK), Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Ravi Panchal, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennessy, Tauqeer Hussain.

Match Details

ENG-XI vs SPA, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: October 4, 2021, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue in the European Cricket Championship. More of the same can be expected in today's game as well.

Given the conditions, the team winning the toss would opt to bowl first.

Today’s ENG-XI vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dan Lincoln: Dan is an excellent wicket-keeper batter who stands third amongst the top scorers of ECC-T10. He has scored 273 runs so far while also contributing behind the stumps.

Batters

Harrison Ward: Harrison has performed decently, scoring 212 runs with an impressive strike rate of 230.43. He will be looking to maintain his form in this game.

Hamza Saleem: Hamza has been in great touch with the bat. He has hammered 226 runs in 10 games at an average of 37.66.

All-rounder

Sam Pearce: Sam is the best option in the all-rounder section. He has picked up 15 wickets in nine games and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Kuldeep Lal: Kuldeep is a great bowling all-rounder who can also play good strokes. He has picked up 11 wickets and has also scored 129 runs so far.

Bowlers

Alex Russell: Alex is a safe option in the bowling section. He is a reliable bowler who can grab crucial wickets.

Zulqarnain Haider: Haider has been Spain's leading bowler. He has picked up 11 wickets and will be a crucial bowler in this battle.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENG-XI vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Lal (SPA)- 634 points

Sam Pearce (ENG-XI)- 541 points

Zulqarnain Haider (SPA)- 492 points

Andy Rishton (ENG-XI)- 454 points

Hamza Saleem (SPA)- 442 points

Important stats for ENG-XI vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Lal - 10 matches,117 runs & 12 wickets

Sam Pearce - 9 matches, 15 wickets

Hamza Saleem - 10 matches, 226 runs

Zulqarnain Haider - 10 matches, 11 wickets

Alex Russell - 8 matches, 12 wickets

ENG-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today

ENG-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dan Lincoln, Jack Perman, Harrison Ward, Hamza Saleem, Kuldeep Lal, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Atif Mehmood, Zulfiqarnain Haider, Alex Russell, Zaman Akhter

Captain: Kuldeep Lal Vice-Captain: Dan Lincoln

ENG-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dan Lincoln, Awais Ahmed, Harrison Ward, Hamza Saleem, Alex Mellor, Kuldeep Lal, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Zulfiqarnain Haider, Alex Russell, Richards Edwards

Captain: Sam Pearce Vice-Captain: Harrison Ward.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar