England Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Mar 16th, 2021

In the 16th match of the 2021 Road Safety World Series, West Indies Legends will take on England Legends in Raipur on Tuesday.

It has come down to the wire for the final playoff place in the Road Safety World Series. The English Legends, who started their campaign in fine fashion, are currently placed fourth in the table. Riding on the exploits of Kevin Pietersen and Monty Panesar, England Legends have done well so far. But they will need one more complete performance to get themselves across the line.

Meanwhile, the West Windies Legends come into this Road Safety World Series game on the back of a convincing win against Bangladesh. Their batting unit has come up trumps more often than not, with Dwayne Smith leading the charge.

With the flair of Brian Lara to fall back on, the West Indies Legends will ideally fancy their chances of a win in this Road Safety World Series fixture. Although they are behind the England Legends in the points table, the West Indies Legends are more than capable of running them close in this game.

Nevertheless, with a place in the semi-finals at stake, we should be in for a cracking Road Safety World Series game in Raipur.

2020-21 Road Safety World Series: Squads to choose from

England Legends

Kevin Pietersen (c), Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Gavin Hamilton, Chris Schofield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tredwell, James Tindall, Darren Maddy.

West Indies Legends

Brian Lara(c), Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs, Carl Hooper, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Adam Sanford, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Pedro Collins, Renford Pinnock, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin.

Predicted Playing 11s

England Legends

Phil Mustard (WK), Kevin Pietersen (C), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Usman Afzaal, Owais Shah, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar and Matthew Hoggard.

West Indies Legends

William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs (WK), Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara (C), Tino Best, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford and Ryan Austin.

Match Details

Match: England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Match 16.

Date: March 16, 2021; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Pitch Report

A relatively high scoring game is on the cards, as the average score this year in Raipur is 141 runs.

Although the pitch is on the slower side, the batsmen have made good use of the shorter boundaries. The pacers should get some swing to trouble the batsmen early on. Both teams will ideally look to bat first, with 160-170 runs likely to be a good total at this venue.

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

2020-21 Road Safety World Series England Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Mustard, W Perkins, K Pietersen, D Maddy, B Lara, D Smith, J Tredwell, T Best, M Panesar, S Benn and C Tremlett.

Captain: K Pietersen. Vice-captain: D Smith.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Mustard, R Jacobs, K Pietersen, D Maddy, B Lara, D Smith, J Tredwell, T Best, M Panesar, S Benn and C Schofield.

Captain: D Smith. Vice-captain: D Maddy.