ENG-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, Super League Quarter-final 1

England U19 (ENG-U19) will take on South Africa U19 (SA-U19) in the first quarter-final of the Super League phase of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

England U19 have been in excellent form in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. They have won all three of their games and that too by big margins. Meanwhile, South Africa U19 won two and lost one. Their only loss came against India U19.

ENG-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

England U19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell/Fateh Singh, Joshua Boyden

South Africa U19: Valintine Kitime, Ethan John Cunningham, Dewald Brevis, GJ Maree (wk), George Van Heerden (c), Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Asakhe Tshaka

Match Details

ENG-U19 vs SA-U19, 1st Quarter-final, Super League, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022

Date & Time: January 26th 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Pitch Report

This is the first game of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The pitch is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But the pacers might get some movement early on.

Today’s ENG-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

James Rew has got some good starts throughout the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. He has scored 79 runs in three innings.

Batter

Tom Prest has been in top form with both the bat and ball. The England U19 skipper has amassed 251 runs in addition to taking four wickets.

All-rounder

Dewald Brevis has aggregated 265 runs and taken four wickets.

Bowler

Joshua Boyden has been in magnificent form with the ball, having picked up 10 wickets in three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENG-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Dewald Brevis (SA-U19): 471 points

Tom Prest (EN-U19): 442 points

Joshua Boyden (EN-U19): 344 points

Jacob Bethell (EN-U19): 295 points

Matthew Boast (SA-U19): 258 points

Important stats for ENG-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Dewald Brevis: 265 runs & 4 wickets

Matthew Boast: 7 wickets

Tom Prest: 251 runs & 4 wickets

Joshua Boyden: 10 wickets

ENG-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for England U19 vs South Africa U19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Super League Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Rew, Mickey Copeland, Tom Prest, George Van Heerden, Rehan Ahmed, Jacob Bethell, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Andile Simelane, Joshua Boyden, Liam Alder

Captain: Dewald Brevis. Vice-captain: Tom Prest.

Dream11 Team for England U19 vs South Africa U19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Super League Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Rew, Tom Prest, William Luxton, George Van Heerden, Rehan Ahmed, Jacob Bethell, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Joshua Boyden, Liam Alder, Asakhe Tshaka

Captain: Jacob Bethell. Vice-captain: Matthew Boast.

