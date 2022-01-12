EN+U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Under-19 World Cup Warm-up Match

England Under-19 (EN-U19) will take on Papua New Guinea Under-19 (PNG-U19) in an ICC Under-19 World Cup match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Wednesday.
This will be England Under-19's second warm-up game, having edged out the UAE Under-19 by two wickets in their first. Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea Under-19 haven't played a warm-uup match so far.
EN-U19 vs PNG-U19 Squads
England Under-19: Tom Prest (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell, Jacob Bethell, Josh Boyden, James Coles, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, James Rew, James Sales, Fateh Singh, George Thomas
Papua New Guinea Under-19: Barnabas Maha (c), Boio Ray, Sigo Kelly, Malcolm Aporo, Toua Boe, Ryan Ani, Aue Oru, Katenalaki Singi, Christopher Kilapat, Junior Morea, Peter Karoho, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, Karoho Kevau, John Kariko
Match Details
EN-U19 vs PNG-U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup, Warm-up Match
Date & Time: January 12th 2022, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Pitch Report
The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while there could be some movement available for the pacers early on, the spinners might also get some help as the game progresses.
Today’s EN-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
James Rew bats in the middle order and has the ability to play big knocks. He is decent behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Will Luxton has a decent record in Youth ODIs. He fared well in the series against Sri Lanka Under-19, scoring 150 runs in four innings.
All-rounders
Rehan Ahmed could make an all-round impact, having scored 185 runs and taken 12 wickets in Youth ODIs.
Tom Prest is yet to make any significant contribution with the bat, but he has been superb on the bowling front. He has 18 wickets to his name in Youth ODIs.
Bowler
Toua Boe can keep things tight and provide regular breakthroughs for PNG-U19.
Top 5 best players to pick in ENU19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Rehan Ahmed (EN-U19)
Tom Prest (EN-U19)
Barnabas Maha (PNG-U19)
Ryan Ani (PNG-U19)
Nathan Barnwell (EN-U19)
EN-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Rew, Will Luxton, Barnabas Maha, Malcolm Aporo, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles, Tom Prest, Ryan Ani, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, Toua Boe
Captain: Rehan Ahmed. Vice-captain: Tom Prest.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Rew, Will Luxton, Barnabas Maha, John Kariko, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Ryan Ani, Tom Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Toua Boe
Captain: Tom Prest. Vice-captain: Ryan Ani.