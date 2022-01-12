EN+U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Under-19 World Cup Warm-up Match

England Under-19 (EN-U19) will take on Papua New Guinea Under-19 (PNG-U19) in an ICC Under-19 World Cup match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Wednesday.

This will be England Under-19's second warm-up game, having edged out the UAE Under-19 by two wickets in their first. Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea Under-19 haven't played a warm-uup match so far.

EN-U19 vs PNG-U19 Squads

England Under-19: Tom Prest (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell, Jacob Bethell, Josh Boyden, James Coles, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, James Rew, James Sales, Fateh Singh, George Thomas

Papua New Guinea Under-19: Barnabas Maha (c), Boio Ray, Sigo Kelly, Malcolm Aporo, Toua Boe, Ryan Ani, Aue Oru, Katenalaki Singi, Christopher Kilapat, Junior Morea, Peter Karoho, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, Karoho Kevau, John Kariko

Match Details

EN-U19 vs PNG-U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup, Warm-up Match

Date & Time: January 12th 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while there could be some movement available for the pacers early on, the spinners might also get some help as the game progresses.

Today’s EN-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

James Rew bats in the middle order and has the ability to play big knocks. He is decent behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Will Luxton has a decent record in Youth ODIs. He fared well in the series against Sri Lanka Under-19, scoring 150 runs in four innings.

All-rounders

Rehan Ahmed could make an all-round impact, having scored 185 runs and taken 12 wickets in Youth ODIs.

Tom Prest is yet to make any significant contribution with the bat, but he has been superb on the bowling front. He has 18 wickets to his name in Youth ODIs.

Bowler

Toua Boe can keep things tight and provide regular breakthroughs for PNG-U19.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENU19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Rehan Ahmed (EN-U19)

Tom Prest (EN-U19)

Barnabas Maha (PNG-U19)

Ryan Ani (PNG-U19)

Nathan Barnwell (EN-U19)

EN-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for England Under-19 vs Papua New Guinea Under-19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Rew, Will Luxton, Barnabas Maha, Malcolm Aporo, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles, Tom Prest, Ryan Ani, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, Toua Boe

Captain: Rehan Ahmed. Vice-captain: Tom Prest.

Dream11 Team for England Under-19 vs Papua New Guinea Under-19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Rew, Will Luxton, Barnabas Maha, John Kariko, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Ryan Ani, Tom Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Toua Boe

Captain: Tom Prest. Vice-captain: Ryan Ani.

Edited by Samya Majumdar