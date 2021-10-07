ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Playoff 1

England XI (ENG-XI) will take on Netherlands XI (NED-XI) in the first playoff of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

England XI have been absolutely dominant in the European Cricket Championship, losing just two games in the entire competition. They won the Group C final before topping Championship Week with four wins and a loss. Meanwhile, Netherlands XI were the Group B winners, but they have been inconsistent lately. They won three and lost twice in the Championship Week.

ENG-XI vs NED-XI Probable Playing 11 today

England XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c & wk), Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Max Uttley

Netherlands XI: Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Victor Lubbers, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Ratha Alphonse (wk), Shariz Ahmad, Julian De Mey, Viv Kingma

Match Details

ENG-XI vs NED-XI, Playoff 1, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: October 7th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cartama Oval has been an excellent one to bat on, with the batters having been able to hit shots on the up. As the ball comes on to the bat nicely, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards today.

Today’s ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dan Lincoln – The England XI skipper has been in sublime form in the European Cricket Championship, having amassed 406 runs at a strike rate of 228.09. He has smashed 38 sixes.

Batters

Harrison Ward – Ward has been batting really well in the European Cricket Championship. He has accumulated 363 runs while striking at 248.63. He has hit 29 fours and 34 sixes.

Boris Gorlee – The Netherlands XI middle-order batter has mustered 285 runs at a strike rate of 183.87.

All-rounders

Clayton Floyd – Floyd has been in superb form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 231.46 while also taking 19 wickets.

Andy Rishton – Rishton has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has scored 166 runs at a strike rate of 188.63 and taken seven wickets as well.

Bowlers

Ryan Klein – The 24-year-old pacer has picked up 15 wickets while also scoring 102 runs at a strike rate of 192.45.

Rich Edwards – Edwards has been consistent in the European Cricket Championship, having returned with 17 wickets in 14 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team

Clayton Floyd (NED-XI): 1184 points

Dan Lincoln (ENG-XI): 826 points

Ryan Klein (NED-XI): 812 points

Harrison Ward (ENG-XI): 662 points

Rich Edwards (ENG-XI): 593 points

Important stats for ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team

Clayton Floyd: 331 runs & 19 wickets; SR – 231.46 & ER – 8.37

Musa Ahmad: 304 runs; SR – 202.66

Dan Lincoln: 406 runs; SR – 228.09

Ryan Klein: 102 runs & 15 wickets; SR – 192.45 & ER – 8.79

ENG-XI vs NED-XI Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for England XI vs Netherlands XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2021 - Championship Week Playoff 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dan Lincoln, Boris Gorlee, Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Clayton Floyd, Olivier Elenbaas, Andy Rishton, Viv Kingma, Arthur Godsal, Ryan Klein, Rich Edwards

Captain: Dan Lincoln. Vice-captain: Clayton Floyd

Dream11 Team for England XI vs Netherlands XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2021 - Championship Week Playoff 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dan Lincoln, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Harrison Ward, Luke Webb, Clayton Floyd, Sam Pearce, Olivier Elenbaas, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Max Uttley

Captain: Harrison Ward. Vice-captain: Ryan Klein

