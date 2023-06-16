ENT vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Maharashtra Premier League T20 match – June 16, 2023

Eagle Nashik Titans and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings are all poised to lock horns in the second match of the 2023 Maharashtra Premier League on June 16. The match will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and is expected to kick off at 2 PM IST.

The Maharashtra-based league is in its infancy stage and both teams have not played a great deal of cricket in recent times. The first edition was launched way back in 2009 but the league abruptly came to a halt. After 14 long years, the wait comes to an end as the organizers are pleased to revive this league.

Both teams will be eyeing their maiden victory this season and have all to play for in this game. Without further adieu, let us look at the top three players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the ENT vs CSK Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Aditya Rajhans (ENT) - 9 credits

Aditya Rajhans is a very well-accomplished all-rounder who can stun any opposition with the bat and with the ball. He has so far scored 176 runs at a phenomenal average of 36.59. And with the ball, he has picked up 58 wickets so far which includes two five-wicket hauls and a career-best figure of 7/18.

Aditya will prosper as he gets more games under his belt. Hence, we recommend you pick him as your captain or vice-captain for your ENT vs CSK Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Rajvardhan Hangargekar (CSK) - 9 credits

(Image Courtesy: Twitter/CSK)

Rajvardhan Hangargekar is a young bowling all-rounder who has made sizeable contributions for CSK and India U-19. He averages 32.5 with the ball and has a trike rate of 22.5 with eight wickets to his name. He has not done a great deal of batting in the shortest format, but his batting average in one-day cricket is at an impressive high of 31.4.

His all-round skills make him a threat to any opposition and hence, we recommend you pick him for the ENT vs CSK Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Rahul Tripathi (ENT) - 9 credits

Northamptonshire v India - T20 Tour Match

Rahul Tripathi has an outstanding batting record in T20 cricket. He has scored over 3000 runs at a decent average of 26.2. His strike rate currently stands at 133.91 and has scored 300 fours and 122 sixes to his name.

Tripathi is a technically strong batsman and should be your top pick in your ENT vs CSK Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's ENT vs CSK Dream11 contest? Rahul Tripathi Rajvardhan Hangargekar 0 votes