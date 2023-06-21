Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets - Dream11 Prediction - Maharashtra Premier League 2023

The Eagle Nashik Titans (ENT) will take on the Ratnagiri Jets (RJ) in match number 10 of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, June 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ENT vs RJ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams are in top form. The Eagle Nashik Titans have played three and have returned with wins in each of those games. They’ve won a couple of close high-scoring encounters while they dominated their fixture against the Solapur Royals.

Meanwhile, the Ratnagiri Jets have won two and lost one. Their only loss came against Kolhapur Tuskers and their two wins were by comfortable margins.

ENT vs RJ, Match Details

The 10th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 between Eagle Nashik Titans and Ratnagiri Jets will be played on June 21, 2023, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The game is set to begin at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ENT vs RJ

Date & Time: June 21, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has been a good one to bat on. There is usually some movement with the new ball and some decent bounce. A score of around 160-165 could be par at this venue.

ENT vs RJ Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Eagle Nashik Titans: W, W, W

Ratnagiri Jets: W, L, W

ENT vs RJ Probable Playing 11 today

Eagle Nashik Titans Team News

No major injury concerns.

Eagle Nashik Titans Probable Playing XI: Harshad Khadiwale, Arshin Kulkarni, Rahul Tripathi (c), Dhanraj Shinde, Kaushal Tambe, Kaushal Tambe, Mandar Bhandari (wk), Akshay Kalokhe, Izhaan Sayed, Prashant Solanki, Akshay Waikar, and Samadhan Pagare.

Ratnagiri Jets Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ratnagiri Jets Probable Playing XI: Dhiraj Phatangare, Azim Kazi, Preetam Patil, Kiran Chormale, Nikhil Naik (wk), Divyang Hinganekar, Rohit Patil, Akhilesh Gawale, Pradeep Dadhe, Nikit Dhumal, Vijay Pawale, and Kunal Thorat.

Today’s ENT vs RJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nikhil Naik (3 matches, 73 runs)

Nikhil Naik has been batting decently. The RJ wicketkeeper-batter has made 73 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 187.18.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Tripathi (3 matches, 62 runs)

Rahul Tripathi has got starts but he hasn't been able to convert them into big scores. He has scored 62 runs in three innings while striking at 137.78.

Top All-rounder Pick

Azim Kazi (3 matches, 85 runs)

Azim Kazi is in good touch with the bat. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has got 85 runs at a strike rate of 104.94. He has bowled economical spells as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Prashant Solanki (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Prashant Solanki is in excellent bowling form. The 23-year-old leg-spinner has picked up six scalps from three games at an economy rate of 7.14.

ENT vs RJ match captain and vice-captain choices

Arshin Kulkarni (3 matches, 195 runs, 5 wickets)

Arshin Kulkarni has been in magnificent all-round form in this tournament. The pace-bowling all-rounder has amassed 195 runs in three matches and he is striking at 195.00. He has also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.89.

Pradeep Dadhe (3 matches, 7 wickets)

Pradeep Dadhe is in top form with the ball. The RJ seamer has returned with seven wickets from three games at an economy rate of 7.91. He has a bowling strike rate of 9.43.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ENT vs RJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Arshin Kulkarni 195 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Azim Kazi 85 runs & 0 wickets in 3 matches Rahul Tripathi 62 runs in 3 matches Pradeep Dadhe 7 wickets in 3 matches Prashant Solanki 6 wickets in 3 matches

ENT vs RJ match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-taking options. Thus, the likes of Azim Kazi, Arshin Kulkarni, Divyang Hinganekar, Prashant Solanki and Pradeep Dadhe will be the ones to watch out for.

ENT vs RJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets - Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Nikhil Naik, Mandar Bhandari

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Dhanraj Shinde, Preetam Patil

All-rounders: Azim Kazi, Arshin Kulkarni, Divyang Hinganekar

Bowlers: Akshay Waikar, Prashant Solanki, Pradeep Dadhe

ENT vs RJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets - Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Nikhil Naik, Mandar Bhandari

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Dhanraj Shinde

All-rounders: Arshin Kulkarni, Rohit Patil, Divyang Hinganekar

Bowlers: Akshay Waikar, Prashant Solanki, Pradeep Dadhe, Vijay Pawale

