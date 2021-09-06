ENC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship 2021, Match 14

Eranakulam Cricket Club (ENC) will take on Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) in match number 14 of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Mnday.

While this will be the first Kerala Club Championship game for Eranakulam Cricket Club, Tripunithura Cricket Club have already played once, losing to Masters Cricket Club.

ENC vs TRC Probable Playing 11 today

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Abhiram CH, Alfi Francis, Arjun Aji, Anand Joseph, Bovas M Justin, Joffin Jose, Subin S (wk), Sirajudheen PS, Aaron Jude, Arun M, Sreehari S Nair

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Mohammed shanu, Karthik Shaji (wk), Abdul Bazith P A, Akhil MS, Asok Ravi Menon, Vignesh E, MD Nidheesh, Nikhil Babu, Akash Babu, S Sivaraj, Afrad Reshab

Match Details

ENC vs TRC, Match 14, Kerala Club Championship

Date and Time: September 6th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha seems to be a decent one to bat on. While there is some turn for the spinners, the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Another all-round track is likely to be in store for today's Kerala Club Championship game.

Today’s ENC vs TRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Karthik Shaji – The TRC wicketkeeper-batsman can contribute effectively at the top of the order and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batsmen

Abdul Bazith P A - Abdul Bazith is someone who can have a big impact with both the bat and ball. He can blast away and get big runs and chip in with wickets as well.

Abhiram CH – Abhiram might be one of the premier batters for ENC in the Kerala Club Championship. He can score big at the top of he order and could be the one to watch out for.

All-rounders

Nikhil Babu – The TRC all-rounder showed that he can get the big points. He took one wicket and scored 29 runs with the bat in the last game.

Bovas M Justin – Justin is going to be a vital player for ENC. He can have a significant impact with both the bat and ball.

Bowlers

MD Nidheesh – The 30-year-old Kerala pacer is an experienced campaigner capable of picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Sreehari S Nair – Nair is a premier bowler for ENC who can keep things tight and take a few wickets as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Nikhil Babu (TRC): 74 points

Akhil MS (TRC): 46 points

Abdul Bazith P A (TRC): 27 points

Bovas M Justin (ENC): Yet to play in the Kerala Club Championship.

Abhiram CH (ENC): Yet to play in the Kerala Club Championship.

Important stats for ENC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Nikhil Babu: 29 runs and 1 wicket; SR – 145 & ER – 6.5

Abdul Bazith P A: 21 runs; SR – 75.00

Akhil MS: 6 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 100 & ER – 6.33

ENC vs TRC Dream 11 Prediction (Kerala Club Championship)

Dream11 Team for Eranakulam Cricket Club vs Tripunithura Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Karthik Shaji, Abdul Bazith P A, Abhiram CH, Alfi Francis, Akhil MS, Anand Joseph, Nikhil Babu, Bovas M Justin, MD Nidheesh, Sreehari S Nair, Afrad Reshab

Captain: Nikhil Babu. Vice-captain: Bovas M Justin

Dream11 Team for Eranakulam Cricket Club vs Tripunithura Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subin S, Abdul Bazith P A, Mohammed shanu, Alfi Francis, Akhil MS, Anand Joseph, Nikhil Babu, Bovas M Justin, MD Nidheesh, Sreehari S Nair, Akash Babu

Captain: Abdul Bazith P A. Vice-captain: MD Nidheesh

