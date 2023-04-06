ERL vs WAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, Match 17

The 17th game of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will see DCA Eranakulam (ERL) square off against DCA Wayanad (WAN) at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Thursday (April 6). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ERL vs WAN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Eranakulam have won one of their last three games, while Wayanad lost their last game against DCA Pathanamthitta by four wickets. Eranakulam will give their all to win the game, but Wayanad are expected to prevail.

ERL vs WAN Match Details

The 17th game of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will be played on April 6 at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ERL vs WAN, Match 17

Date and Time: April 6, 2023; 9:30 am IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between DCA Eranakulam and DCA Alappuzha saw 278 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

ERL vs WAN Form Guide

ERL - L W L

WAN - L

ERL vs WAN Probable Playing XIs

ERL

No injury update

Aravind-KS, Arun Poulose, Sanjay Raj (wk), Sanjeev Satheesan, Ajith V, NP Basil, Salmon Sebastian, Akhil M-S (c), MD Nidheesh, Athul Raveendran, Manu Krishnan

WAN

No injury update

Anirudh Pradeep, EK Gireesh, Samson Sali, MS Sachin, CS Arjun, KS Sanoop, CK Aneesh (wk), VJ Albin (c), K Ajinas, Raheem Rahan, Akhin Sathar

ERL vs WAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Aneesh

Aneesh is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Raj is another good pick.

Batters

A V

S Sali and A V are the two best batter picks. A Poulose played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A MS

A MS and S Sebastian are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. HD is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Nidheesh

The top bowler picks are M Krishnan and M Nidheesh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Raveendran is another good pick.

ERL vs WAN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Krishnan

Krishnan bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has scored 80 runs and taken two wickets in the last three games.

A MS

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make A MS the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 68 runs and taken two wickets in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for ERL vs WAN, Match 17

A MS

M Krishnan

M Nidheesh

K Ajinas

HD

DCA Eranakulam vs DCA Wayanad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DCA Eranakulam vs DCA Wayanad Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Aneesh

Batters: A V, A Poulose

All-rounders: HD, V Albin, S Sebastian, A MS

Bowlers: M Nidheesh, M Krishnan, K Ajinas, A Raveendran

DCA Eranakulam vs DCA Wayanad Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Aneesh

Batters: A V

All-rounders: HD, V Albin, S Sebastian, A MS

Bowlers: M Nidheesh, M Krishnan, K Ajinas, A Raveendran, A Sathar

