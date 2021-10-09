ES vs DOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 22

Eastern Storm will take on Dolphins in the 22nd match of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Eastern Storm got off to a fantastic start and dismantled South Africa U19 in their first match. They defeated their opponents by eight wickets. Meanwhile, Dolphins also registered an eight-wicket win against North West Dragons in their opening encounter. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this game.

ES vs DOL Probable Playing 11 Today

ES XI

Danie Rossouw, Sizwe Masondo (c & wk), Grant Thomson, Jurie Snyman, Gionne Koopman, Matthew Arnold, Armand Erasmus, Clayton August, Tumelo Tlhokwe, Tumelo Simelane, Khwezi Gumede

DOL XI

Sarel Erwee, Thamsanga Khumalo, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottneil Baartman

Match Details

ES vs DOL, CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 22

Date and Time: 9th October, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be balanced and assist the batters and bowlers in equal amounts. Swing bowlers might find the conditions favorable in the first part of the game but spinners are expected to prove crucial in the middle overs.

Today’s ES vs DOL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Rossouw remained unbeaten on 66 in the match against South Africa Under 19. He was fantastic with the bat and would love to repeat his heroics here. Rossouw is the best choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Batters

S Erwee is among the best batsmen in the league. Erwee has scored 1376 runs off just 65 matches at an average of 24.14. He has also picked up six wickets. He could prove to be an excellent multiplier pick for your ES vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

P Subrayen is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He picked up a wicket in the last game.

Bowlers

O Baartman brings a lot of pace and power with his spell and is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He picked up a sensational four-wicket-haul in the previous game.

Top 5 best players to pick in ES vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

O Baartman (DOL) – 140 points

S Erwee (DOL) – 111 points

T Tlhokwe (ES) – 89 points

D Rossouw (ES) – 87 points

K Gumede (ES) – 85 points

Important stats for ES vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

O Baartman: 4 wickets

S Erwee: 68 runs

T Tlhowke: 3 wickets

D Rossouw: 66 runs

K Gumede: 3 wickets

ES vs DOL Dream11 Prediction Today

ES vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Rossouw, G Roelofsen, S Erwee, J Snyman, S Thomson, P Subrayen, M Arnold, O Baartman, T Tlhokwe, K Gumede, D Dupavillon

Captain: S Erwee, Vice-Captain: O Baartman

ES vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Rossouw, G Roelofsen, S Erwee, J Snyman, S Thomson, P Subrayen, M Arnold, B Parsons, O Baartman, T Tlhokwe, K Gumede

Captain: P Subrayen, Vice-Captain: J Snyman

Edited by Diptanil Roy