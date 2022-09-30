ES vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Match 1

The first match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will see the Eastern Storm (ES) locking horns with South Africa Under 19 (SA-U19) at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, September 30. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the ES vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament and will be keen to start on a positive note. It will be a cracker of a contest with both sides packed up with talented players.

The Eastern Storm will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but South Africa Under 19 have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ES vs SA-U19 Match Details

The first of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will be played on September 30 at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ES vs SA-U19, Match 1

Date and Time: September 30, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

Pitch Report

The surface at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The pitch has not been used for international matches for the last 19 years.

ES vs SA-U19 Form Guide

ES - Will be playing their first match

SA-U19 - Will be playing their first match

ES vs SA-U19 Probable Playing XI

ES Playing XI

No injury updates.

Aron Visser, Shane Dadswell, Divan Posthumus, Amaan Khan, Matthew Arnold, Wesley Coulentianos, Tumelo Simelane, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Kabelo Sekhukhune, Danie Rossouw, and Sinenhlanhla Zwane.

SA-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ronan Hermann (wk), Ethan John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Gerhardus Maree, George Van Heerden, Andile Simelane, Kaden Solomons, Michael Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, and Kwena Maphaka.

ES vs SA-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Hermann

R Hermann is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. M Mosehle is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

G Van Heerden

A Visser and G Van Heerden are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. W Coulentianos has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Dadswell

S Dadswell and M Boast are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Arnold is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Simelane

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Simelane and L Alder. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Maphaka is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ES vs SA-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

M Boast

M Boast is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

M Arnold

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make M Arnold the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ES vs SA-U19, Match 1

M Arnold

M Boast

T Simelane

G Van Heerden

S Dadswell

Eastern Storm vs South Africa Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Eastern Storm vs South Africa Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Eastern Storm vs South Africa Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Hermann, M Mosehle

Batters: G Van Heerden, W Coulentianos, A Visser

All-rounders: M Arnold, M Boast, S Dadswell

Bowlers: T Simelane, L Alder, K Maphaka

Eastern Storm vs South Africa Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Eastern Storm vs South Africa Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Hermann

Batters: G Van Heerden, W Coulentianos, A Visser

All-rounders: M Arnold, M Boast, S Dadswell, S Engelbrecht

Bowlers: T Simelane, L Alder, L Waqu

