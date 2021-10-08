ES vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Eastern Storm will take on South Africa Under-19 in the 20th match of the CSA T20 Cup on 8th October at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

The Eastern Storm have a bunch of experienced domestic players in their lineup along with a few talented youngsters. With a great mix of skills in the team, they will aim to start their season on a positive note.

On the other hand, South Africa Under-19 have gained some good experience from their recent 50-over games. They have a few quality players in the side who could prove to be effective in this match.

ES vs SA-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

Eastern Storm

Danie Rossouw (WK), Sizwe Masondo (C), Grant Thomson, Wesley Coulentianos, Matthew Arnold, Jurie Snyman, Tumelo Tlhokwe, Sinenhlanhla Zwane, Khwezi Gumede, Clayton August.

South Africa U19

Kaden Solomons (WK), George Van Heerden (C), Hardus Coetzer, Jade Smith, Ethan Cunningham, Liam Alder, Mickey Copeland, Andile Simelane, Asakhe Tsaka, Jesse Prodehl, Aphie Mnyanda

Match Details

Match: ES vs SA-U19, CSA T20 Cup

Date and Time: 8th October at 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

The wicket at Mangaung Oval is a balanced one. It offers assistance in both aspects of the game and we can expect a thrilling contest. Batting might be easier in the initial stages, whereas spinners might come into play as the match progresses.

The team that wins the toss should opt to bowl first.

Today’s ES vs SA-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Danie Rossouw: Danie is a decent option for the wicket-keeper position. He has the ability to hit big shots while also contributing behind the stumps.

Batters

George Van Heerden: Skipper George is a consistent batter and has the potential to score huge runs. He can prove to be crucial in today’s game.

Grant Thomson: Grant is a reliable batter for the Storm. He can score good runs with his bat and fetch you plenty of points.

All-rounders

Matthew Arnold: Arnold is a safe choice in the all-rounder department. He can play decent strokes and can also contribute with the ball.

Mickey Copeland: Mickey is another good option as an all-rounder. He has performed well in previous matches and will look to carry on with his form.

Bowlers

Asakhe Tsaka: Asakhe will be a key bowler for the Africans. His subtle variations can prove to be effective in death overs.

Sinenhlanhla Zwane: Sinenhlanhla will be the leading bowler for the Storm. He has the ability to contain batters and pick up vital wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in ES vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

George Van Heerden (SA-U19)

Grant Thomson (ES)

Matthew Arnold (ES)

Asakhe Tsaka (SA-U19)

Sinenhlanhla Zwane (ES)

Important stats for ES vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match.

ES vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

ES vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Danie Rossouw, Grant Thomson, Jade Smith, George Van Heerden, Matthew Arnold, Mickey Copeland, Liam Alder, Andile Simelane, Tumelo Tlhokwe, Sinenhlanhla Zwane, Asakhe Tsaka

Captain: Grant Thomson Vice-Captain: Mickey Copeland

ES vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Danie Rossouw, Grant Thomson, Jade Smith, George Van Heerden, Wesley Coulentianos, Matthew Arnold, Mickey Copeland, Clayton August, Aphie Mnyanda, Sinenhlanhla Zwane, Asakhe Tsaka

Captain: Matthew Arnold Vice-Captain: George Van Heerden

