ESP-W vs IM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's T20I Pentangular Series, Match 6

Spain (ESP-W) will take on Isle of Man (IM-W) in match 6 of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series on Saturday at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the ESP-W vs IM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Spain will be playing their first game of the season. Isle of Man, meanwhile, won their first game against Norway by ten wickets. Spain will look to open their campaign with a win, but Isle of Man are a better team and expected to prevail.

ESP-W vs IM-W Match Details

Match six of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series will be played on November 12 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 8:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ESP-W vs IM-W, Women's T20I Pentangular Series, Match 6

Date and Time: November 12, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so spinners are expected to play a key role in the middle overs.

ESP-W vs IM-W Form Guide

ESP-W - Will be playing their first game

IM-W - W

ESP-W vs IM-W Probable Playing XIs

ESP-W

No major injury updates

Tashiba Mirza (wk), Jaspreet Grang Kaur, Naomi Hillman Berejo, Rabia Ahmed Iqbal, Wania Arif Malik, Rabia Mushtaq, Elapeth Fowler, Hifsa Butt, Amy Brown Carrera, Muskan Naseeb, Uswa Syed

IM-W

No major injury update

Bekkie Webster (wk), Clare Crowe, Kim Carney, Rachel Overman, Andrea Littlejohns, Ellan Cleator, Alanya Thorpe, Becky Corkish, Catherine Perry, Danielle Murphy, Kira Buchan

ESP-W vs IM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Webster

Webster, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. J Pullen is another good pick.

Batters

K Carney

K Carney and E Fowler are the two best batter picks. C Crowe is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well.

All-rounders

A Thorpe

A Brown and A Thorpe are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. U Syed is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Buchan

The top bowler picks are K Buchan and R Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. W Arif is another good pick.

ESP-W vs IM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Carney

K Carney is one of the best players in today's game, as she bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She is one of the best captaincy picks.

C Crowe

C Crowe is one of the best picks, as she bowls at the death and bats in the lower middle order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for ESP-W vs IM-W, Match 2

K Carney

A Thorpe

C Crowe

A Brown

E Fowler

Spain Women vs Isle of Man Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Spain Women vs Isle of Man Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Webster, J Pullen

Batters: K Carney, C Crowe, E Fowler

All-rounders: A Thorpe, A Brown, U Syed

Bowlers: R Ahmed, K Buchan, W Arif

Spain Women vs Isle of Man Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Webster

Batters: K Carney, C Crowe, E Fowler, L Barnett

All-rounders: A Thorpe, A Brown, U Syed

Bowlers: R Ahmed, C Perry, W Arif

