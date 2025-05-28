ESP-W vs IOM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2, 9th T20I

The 9th T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2 will see Spain Women (ESP-W) face Isle of Man Women (IOM-W) at the Simar Cricket Ground in Rome on Wednesday, May 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ESP-W vs IOM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Spain Women have lost all of their last three matches. They lost to Jersey Women by seven wickets in their previous outing. The Isle of Man Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Sweden Women by seven wickets.
Spain Women will look to make a comeback in today's match for their fans.
ESP-W vs IOM-W Match Details
The 9th T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2 will be played on May 28 at the Simar Cricket Ground in Rome. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ESP-W vs IOM-W, 9th T20I match
Date and Time: 28th May 2025, 1:45 PM IST
Venue: Simar Cricket Ground, Rome
Pitch Report
The pitch at Simar Cricket Ground in Rome is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both teams will rely on bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Sweden Women and Italy Women, where a total of 238 runs were scored at a loss of 5 wickets.
ESP-W vs IOM-W Form Guide
ESP-W - Won 0 of their last 3 matches
IOM-W - Won 1 of their last 2 matches
ESP-W vs IOM-W Probable Playing XI
ESP-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Amy Brown-Carrera, Andrea Davidson-Soler, Elspeth Fowler, Muskan Naseeb, Alexis Hartley, Marisol Carrera Vivar, Memoona Riaz Qureshi, Uswa Syed, Amelia Jones, Mardiya Mohammed, Naomi Hillman-Bermejo
IOM-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Lucy Barnett (c), Kim Carney, Ellan Cleator, Clare Crowe, Georgie Ford, Sam Hassall, Caitlin Henry, Jo Hicks, Lola Hornby-Wheeler, Dani Murphy, Rachel Overman
ESP-W vs IOM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Jones
A Jones is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. R Webster is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.
Batters
A Brown
A Brown and K Carney are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Carney will bat in the top order and is in top form. A Davidson is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
L Barnett
L Barnett and A Hartley are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. L Barnett will bat in the top order, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She smashed 77 runs in the last match. C Henery is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
N Hillman
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Hillman and J Hicks. Both players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. N Hillman will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. A Thorpe is another good bowler for today's match.
ESP-W vs IOM-W match captain and vice-captain choices
L Barnett
L Barnett was in top form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 77 runs in the last match.
A Brown
A Brown is one of the most crucial picks from the Spain Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.
5 Must-Picks for ESP-W vs IOM-W, 9th T20I match
L Barnett
A Brown
C Henery
A Davidson
A Thorpe
Spain Women vs Isle of Man Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Spain Women vs Isle of Man Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Jones
Batters: A Davidson, A Brown, K Carney
All-rounders: L Barnett, C Henery, A Hartley, U Syed
Bowlers: N Hillman, J Hicks, A Thorpe
Spain Women vs Isle of Man Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: A Jones
Batters: A Davidson, A Brown
All-rounders: L Barnett, C Henery, A Hartley, U Syed
Bowlers: N Hillman, J Hicks, A Thorpe, R Mushtaq
