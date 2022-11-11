ESP-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20I Pentangular Series 2022, Match 1

Spain Women (Spain-W) will take on Italy Women (ITA-W) in the opening match of the Women’s T20I Pentangular Series 2022 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain, on Friday, 11 November. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ESP-W vs ITA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Along with Spain Women and Italy Women, the series features Isle of Man Women, Norway Women, and Sweden Women. Both Spain Women and Italy Women will be eager to start their campaign with a win.

Spain's key players are E Fowler, M Naseeb, H Butt, and Brown Carrera, while Italy's key players are S Toffoletto, A Landage, S Withanage, C Mahamalage, S Malwatta, D Samarawickrama, N Asuramanage.

ESP-W vs ITA-W, Match Details

The opening match of the Women’s T20I Pentangular Series 2022 will be played on November 11 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The game is set to take place at 12:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ESP-W vs ITA-W

Date & Time: November 11, 2022, 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

ESP-W vs ITA-W, Pitch Report

The Desert Springs Cricket Ground is expected to be batting-friendly. The pacers should get an extra bounce and swing early on so that they can frustrate the batters. At the venue, 140 runs could be considered par.

ESP-W vs ITA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Spain Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Spain Women Probable Playing XI

T Mirza (wk), E Fowler, M Naseeb, H Butt, Brown Carrera, U Syed, N Hillman, Grang Kaur, Ahmed Iqbal, Arif Malik, Z Iqbal

Italy Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Italy Women Probable Playing XI

M Rathnayake (wk), G Batagoda, S Toffoletto, A Landage, S Withanage, C Mahamalage, S Malwatta, D Samarawickrama, N Asuramanage, D Nanayakkara, K Kaur

Today’s ESP-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

T Mirza

Mirza has scored eight runs at an average of 4.00 in her last three games. She is expected to play a key role in this game.

Top Batter Pick

M Naseeb (12 runs in two matches, SR: 38.70)

She did not have the expected performance with the bat, scoring only 12 runs. But she did well with the ball, taking one wicket in two games. Naseeb could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

C Mahamalage (104 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches, Average: 34.66)

Mahamalage has been a consistent performer for her team. She currently has five wickets to her name and holds the highest run-getter record in the previous tournament. This makes her a valuable pick for your ESP-W vs ITA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

D Nanayakkara (43 runs & 3 wickets in 10 matches; Average: 66.66)

Nanayakkara is a top bowling option for her side, but she struggled in her previous game. She has three wickets at an average of 66.66 in 10 games thus far in the competition. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your ESP-W vs ITA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

ESP-W vs ITA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

G Batagoda

She played exceptionally well in the last tournament and was the best batter pick. She bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches. stumpings.

S Toffoletto

Toffoletto is a vital player for Italy Women. She bats in the middle order and is also a pretty decent bowler. She could be a good pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

5 must-picks for ESP-W vs ITA-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

C Mahamalage

S Malwatt

D Samarawickrama

Grang Kaur

Ahmed Iqbal

ESP-W vs ITA-W match expert tips 1st match

S Withanage and Brown Carrera are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Malwatta is another good pick.

ESP-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

ESP-W vs ITA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: M Rathnayake

Batters: G Batagoda, S Toffoletto, E Fowler

All-rounders: S Withanage, C Mahamalage, Brown Carrera, D Samarawickrama

Bowlers: Ahmed Iqbal, Arif Malik, Z Iqbal

ESP-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ESP-W vs ITA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: T Mirza

Batters: G Batagoda, S Toffoletto, E Fowler

All-rounders: S Withanage, C Mahamalage, S Malwatta

Bowlers: Ahmed Iqbal, Arif Malik, Z Iqbal, N Asuramanage

