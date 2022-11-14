ESP-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20I Pentangular Series, Match 10

Spain Women (ESP-W) will take on Sweden Women (SWE-W) in match 10 of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series on Monday at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the ESP-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Spain Women have won both of their last two matches and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Sweden Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Sweden Women will try their best to win the match, but Spain Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

ESP-W vs SWE-W Match Details

Match 10 of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series will be played on November 14 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ESP-W vs SWE-W, Women's T20I Pentangular Series, Match 10

Date and Time: 14 November, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role only in the middle overs of the second innings.

ESP-W vs SWE-W Form Guide

ESP-W - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

SWE-W - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

ESP-W vs SWE-W Probable Playing XI

ESP-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Tashiba Mirza (wk), Elapeth Fowler, Hifsa Butt, Muskan Naseeb, Payal Chilonga, Amy Brown Carrera, Uswa Syed, Jaspreet Grang Kaur, Rabia Ahmed Iqbal, Wania Arif Malik, Rabia Mushtaq

SWE-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Signe Lundell (wk), Kanchan Rana, Abhilasha Singh, Eman Asim, Meghana Alugunoolla, Elsa Thelander, Anya Vaidya, Rashmi Samashekar, Gunjan Shukla, Surya Ravuri, Sophie Elmsjoo

ESP-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Lundell

S Lundell, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. T Mirza is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Rana

K Rana and A Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. E Fowler is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Linden

S Linden and R Samashekar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Brown is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ravuri

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Shukla and R Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. W Arif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ESP-W vs SWE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Linden

S Linden is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

K Rana

K Rana is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in death overs and bat in the lower-middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

10 Must-Picks for ESP-W vs SWE-W, Match 2

K Rana

S Linden

A Brown

R Samashekar

W Arif

Spain Women vs Sweden Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Spain Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Lundell

Batters: K Rana, E Fowler, A Singh

All-rounders: R Samashekar, S Linden, A Brown

Bowlers: G Shukla, S Elmsjoo, W Arif, R Ahmed

Spain Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Lundell

Batters: K Rana, E Fowler, P Chilonga

All-rounders: U Syed, S Linden, A Brown, N Hillman

Bowlers: G Shukla, S Ravuri, W Arif

