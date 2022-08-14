ESS vs GLA Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Essex Eagles (ESS) will be up against Glamorgan Cricket (GLA) in a Group B English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Sunday, August 14.

The Essex Eagles have won only one out of their four matches and are sixth in the Group B points table. They won their last game against Kent Spitfires by 182 runs. Glamorgan Cricket, on the other hand, have won two out of their four fixtures and are fourth in Group B. They lost their match against the Northamptonshire Steelbacks by six wickets.

ESS vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

ESS

Tom Westley (C), Josh Rymell, Feroze Khushi, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Jamie Porter.

GLA

Kiran Carlson (C), David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Billy Root, Joe Cook, Tom Cullen(WK), Dan Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, James Harris.

Match Details

ESS vs GLA, English Domestic One-Day Cup, Group B

Date and Time: 14th August 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the County Ground is a batting paradise. With the ball expected to come on to the bat nicely, the batters should be able to play shots on the up. Batting first should be the preferred option with the average first-innings score at the venue being 289 runs.

Today’s ESS vs GLA Dream 11 Match Top Pic,ks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Cullen: Tom has smashed 131 runs in three English Domestic One-Day Cup matches. He has also taken two catches and affected one stumping.

Batters

Colin Ingram: Ingram has been playing really well lately. He has scored 193 runs in four matches in addition to taking three wickets in the process.

Kiran Carlson: Although listed as a batter, Carlson is a genuine all-rounder. He has accumulated 150 runs while also scalping five wickets in four games.

All-rounders

Tom Westley: Westley is more of a batter who can also bowl part-time. He has scored 179 runs and picked up one wicket in three matches.

Jamal Richards: Richards has scored 91 runs while also scalping four wickets in three games.

Bowlers

Shane Snater: Snater took a fifer as well as scored a fiery 41 off 22 balls in the last game. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Aaron Beard: Beard has scalped four wickets in three matches, while also scoring 54 runs. He could prove to be a great differential pick for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs GLA Dream 11 prediction team

Colin Ingram (GLA) – 344 points

Kiran Carlson (GLA) – 344 points

Shane Snater (ESS) – 333 points

Tom Westley (ESS) – 265 points

Jamal Richards (ESS) – 218 points

Important stats for ESS vs GLA Dream 11 prediction team

Colin Ingram: 193 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR – 90.33 & ER – 5.50

Kiran Carlson: 150 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR – 95.63 & ER – 5.74

Shane Snater: 60 runs and 8 wickets in 3 matches; SR – 129.62 & ER – 5.81

Tom Westley: 179 runs in 3 matches: SR – 88.86

Jamal Richards: 91 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR – 108.33 & ER – 6.26

ESS vs GLA Dream11 Prediction 11 Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

ESS vs GLA Dream 11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Feroze Khushi, Tom Westley, David Lloyd, Dan Douthwaite, Jamal Richards, Andrew Salter, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater

Captain: Tom Westley. Vice-captain: David Lloyd.

ESS vs GLA Dream 11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Cullen, Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast, Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Tom Westley, David Lloyd, Dan Douthwaite, Aron Nijjar, James Weighell, Shane Snater

Captain: David Lloyd. Vice-captain: Sam Northeast.

