ESS vs GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 16, 2023

Essex and Glamorgan from South Group will face off in Vitality T20 Blast today. This exciting game will happen at County Ground, Chelmsford, on June 16, 2023.

Essex are one of the in-form teams in the South Group. They began the tournament with a couple of wins and lost two matches in the middle but came back stronger to win the next three.

They are in the 4th position of the South Group Table. If they win big today, they can jump to 2nd in the table.

Glamorgan suffered back-to-back losses recently. They will be keen for a comeback here. Glamorgan began this edition with four wins in five matches, but they lost their last two games. The team needs something special to get back on track.

Squads for ESS vs GLA for today's match

Essex squad

Simon Harmer, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Will Buttleman, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Josh Rymell, Daniel Sams, Paul Walter, Shane Snater, Tom Westley

Glamorgan squad

Kiran Carlson (c), Chris Cooke, Andy Gorvin, Peter Hatzoglou, Colin Ingram, Ben Kellaway, Jamie McIlroy, Sam Northeast, Billy Root, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Callum Taylor, Zain ul Hassan, Timm van der Gugten.

#3 Matt Critchley (ESS) - 8.5 Credits

Nottinghamshire v Essex - LV= Insurance County Championship

Matt Critchley has been a consistent performer in this edition. The all-rounder has grabbed 12 wickets in his seven appearances. Critchley also has a half-century in this edition. He has added 124 runs at a strike rate close to 113. He is a worthy choice for vice-captaincy in ESS vs GLA Dream11 match.

#2 Colin Ingram (GLA) - 9 Credits

Glamorgan v Hampshire - T20 Vitality Blast

Colin Ingram has been the primary contributor with the bat for Glamorgan in this edition. The top-order batter has gathered 322 runs at a strike rate of 170.37 from his seven matches. He averages close to 65 and has scored two half-centuries in this edition.

#1 Daniel Sams (ESS) - 9 Credits

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Daniel Sams has contributed with both bat and ball in this edition. Sams is the leading wicket-taker for Essex with 14 wickets in his seven appearances. He has an economy rate of 7.91. Sams also has added 120 runs with a strike rate close to 135. He is the best fit for captaincy in ESS vs GLA Dream11 match.

