ESS vs GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 1st, 2021

Essex will cross swords with Glamorgan in the South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday, July 1.

On Tuesday, Glamorgan edged past Surrey by one run at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. However, they are placed seventh in the points table and have plenty of work to do. Their net rate of -0.930 isn’t the healthiest either.

Essex, on the other hand, are positioned sixth with nine points from 10 matches. The win against Somerset on Tuesday should keep them in a positive frame of mind.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast 2021 match between Essex and Glamorgan.

#3 Dan Douthwaite

Dan Douthwaite has been a shining light for Glamorgan in their disastrous T20 Blast 2021 campaign. He has scored 109 runs in seven innings at an average and strike rate of 15.57 and 141.55 respectively.

His top score of 53 came against Middlesex a couple of days ago. Douthwaite is also the leading wicket-taker for his team with 11 scalps at an economy rate of 8.51.

#2 Michael Pepper

Michael Pepper is currently the leading run-scorer for Essex in T20 Blast 2021. The 23-year-old batter has racked up 206 runs from nine matches at an average and strike rate of 29.42 and 135.52 respectively.

He scored 55* in his team’s previous match against Somerset and the knock should keep him in good stead. Pepper also took three catches in the outfield.

#1 Simon Harmer

Simon Harmer has been in exceptional form for Essex of late. The 32-year-old off-spinner picked up four-wicket hauls in both of his team’s previous two matches against Kent and Somerset.

In nine matches, Harmer has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.90. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side along with fast bowler Sam Cook. Harmer is no mug with the bat either.

