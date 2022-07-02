ESS vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Essex (ESS) will take on Glamorgan (GLA) in the 125th match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Saturday.

Essex have had a fantastic season so far. They beat Sussex by 28 runs in their previous game, extending their winning streak to three matches.

Adam Rossington and Tom Westley batted brilliantly for 95 and 54 runs, respectively, to set a target of 197 runs. It was brilliantly defended by Daniel Sams and Simon Harmer, who shared three wickets each.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, are coming off a 16-run loss to Somerset, snapping a two-game winning streak. They are currently sixth in the standings and will look to get back on track with a victory here.

ESS vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

ESS XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Robin Das, Michael Pepper, Dan Lawrence, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Danie Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Sam Cook

GLA XI

David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Eddie Byrom, Daniel Douthwaite, Alex Horton (wk), Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan

Match Details

ESS vs GLA, T20 Blast 2022, Match 125

Date and Time: July 2, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. However, pacers are expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 178 runs.

Today’s ESS vs GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Pepper: The English cricketer is an attacking style batter who can score some crucial runs for his team. He has scored 386 runs at an average of 38.60 in 12 games. Such exploits make him a must-have in your ESS vs GLA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Sam Northeast: He's had a wonderful season with the bat so far, scoring 380 runs at an outstanding average of 42.22 in 12 games. He is currently ranked 13th on the list of highest run-scorers and is a must-have in your ESS vs GLA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Simon Harmer: Simon Harmer is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament who has been consistent with his performances so far. He has smashed 74 runs and has picked up 15 wickets while being economical in 12 games.

He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and a multiplier choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Michael Hogan: Michael Hogan is one of the most experienced bowlers in the competition. His pace and variation have helped him provide consistent breakthroughs for his side. He has taken 19 wickets at an impressive average of 14.78 in 10 games

Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Aaron Beard (ESS) - 185 points

Colin Ingram (GLA) - 208 points

Dan Lawrence (ESS) - 152 points

Paul Walter (ESS) - 518 points

TOm Westley (ESS) - 333 points

Key stats for ESS vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Paul Walter – 111 runs and seven wickets in 10 T20 Blast games.

Simon Harmer - 74 runs and 15 wickets in 11 T20 Blast games.

ESS vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

ESS vs GLA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Pepper, David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Paul Walter, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Danie Sams, Simon Harmer, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan, Sam Cook

Captain: Simon Harmer Vice-captain: Michael Pepper

ESS vs GLA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Pepper, David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Paul Walter, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Danie Sams, Simon Harmer, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan, Sam Cook

Captain: Danie Sams Vice-captain: Michael Neser

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far