ESS vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Practice Test match - May 26, 2023

Essex (ESS) and Ireland (IRE) are all set to lock horns in the three-day practice match, starting on Friday, May 26. The County Ground in Chelmsford is going to host this exciting clash from 03:30 pm IST.

After being white-washed in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, the Irish team will now turn their attention to the one-off Test against the English team, starting on Thursday, June 1. However, they will be playing a three-day practice match against the Essex County Cricket Club to prepare well for the Test series.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, has announced a full-strength squad for the series that faced Sri Lanka in April. However, the Essex Club are expected to pose a real threat to the visitors as the likes of Tom Westley and Samuel Cook are coming off a great county season.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ESS vs IRE game. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Mark Adair (IRE) - 7.5 Credits

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Mark Adair could prove to be a match-winner for Ireland in the swinging conditions of the Lord's Cricket Ground. His ability to pick up crucial wickets with the new ball makes him an excellent pick to be made the captain of your Dream11 team for the ESS vs IRE clash.

Apart from his bowling skills, he is more than capable of contributing handy runs batting lower down the order. In his three international appearances, he has scored 79 runs and picked up 10 wickets.

#2 Curtis Campher (IRE) - 8.5 Credits

England v Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Curtis Campher was the star performer for Ireland when the team recently toured Sri Lanka for a Test series. The 24-year-old batter notched up 153 runs in just two games at an average of 38.25.

Apart from his batting, he ended up being the leading wicket-taker for the team, having notched up three wickets. He is going to be an ideal pick to multiply your points in the ESS vs IRE Dream11 team.

#1 Alastair Cook (ESS) - 9 Credits

Warwickshire v Essex - LV= Insurance County Championship

Alastair Cook is one of the most experienced players in the Essex side and is going to be a real threat for the Irish team. Therefore, you can select him as captain of your Dream11 team as he is going to play a key role in the game.

The veteran English batter is currently second in the leading run-getters' list for Essex in the county championship, having scored 366 runs from six games at an impressive average of 33.27.

