ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Essex (ESS) will take on Kent (KET) in a Group B English Domestic One-Day Cup match at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday, August 11.

Neither of the teams have had a great start to their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign. Essex are yet to win a game, having lost two against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire, while one fixture was washed out. Kent, meanwhile, won their first encounter against Worcestershire before losing to Glamorgan and Hampshire.

ESS vs KET Probable Playing 11 today

Essex: Josh Rymell, Feroze Khushi, Tom Westley (c), Grant Roelofsen, Robin Das, William Buttleman (wk), Aaron Beard, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter.

Kent: Joey Evison, Ben Compton, Tawanda Muyeye, Oliver Robinson (wk), Alex Blake (c), George Linde, Grant Stewart, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist, Matthew Quinn, Navdeep Saini.

Match Details

ESS vs KET, Group B, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 11th 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Chelmsford is usually a solid one to bat on. The only English Domestic One-Day Cup match played at the venue saw Derbyshire rack up 318 while batting first. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s ESS vs KET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Oliver Robinson has been in amazing form with the bat, amassing 278 runs, including a double century, in three innings.

Batter

Alex Blake has accumulated 152 runs in three English Domestic One-Day Cup matches so far.

All-rounder

Jamal Richards has been effective with both the bat and ball, scoring 72 runs and picking up three wickets.

Bowler

Matthew Quinn has taken five wickets in three English Domestic One-Day Cup games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction Team

Oliver Robinson (KET): 361 points

Alex Blake (KET): 214 points

Jamal Richards (ESS): 164 points

Matthew Quinn (KET): 163 points

Feroze Khushi (ESS): 161 points

Important stats for ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction Team

Jamal Richards: 72 runs & 3 wickets

Feroze Khushi: 118 runs

Oliver Robinson: 278 runs

Matthew Quinn: 5 wickets

ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Essex vs Kent - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Robinson, Alex Blake, Feroze Khushi, Joey Evison, Ben Compton, Tom Westley, Jamal Richards, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Aaron Beard, Hamidullah Qadri.

Captain: Oliver Robinson. Vice-captain: Jamal Richards.

Dream11 Team for Essex vs Kent - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Robinson, Alex Blake, Feroze Khushi, Joey Evison, Ben Compton, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Navdeep Saini, Aaron Beard.

Captain: Alex Blake. Vice-captain: Matthew Quinn.

Edited by Samya Majumdar