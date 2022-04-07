ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Test County Championship

The opening round of fixtures in the English Test County Championship 2022 will see Essex (ESS) take on Kent (KET) at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday.

Essex begin their County Championship campaign with a mouthwatering clash against Kent, who have high hopes coming into the new season. Despite missing some key players in Zak Crawley and Jack Leaning in the first round, Kent have a resourceful side to fall back on. However, they face a strong Essex side who boast perhaps the strongest bowling attack in the division. With both teams eager to start with a win, a cracking game beckons in Chelmsford.

ESS vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today

ESS XI

Sir Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Tom Westley (c), Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Adam Wheater (wk), Matt Critchley, Mark Steketee, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook and Shane Snater.

KET XI

Jordan Cox (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Ollie Robinson (c), Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Nathan Gilchrist and Jackson Bird.

Match Details

ESS vs KET, English County Championship 2022

Date and Time: 7th April 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pacers are expected to rule the roost in Chelmsford with ample swing on offer early on. The overcast conditions go against the batters, who will need to be wary in the early exchanges. Although there won't be much turn on offer for the spinners, they could come into play in the second half of the Test. Both teams will look to bowl first and make good use of the conditions upfront.

Today’s ESS vs KET Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Adam Rossington: Adam Rossington has made the move from Northamptonshire to Essex, albeit on loan, and is expected to bat in the middle order. Rossington is an attack-minded batter who has a decent record in first-class cricket as well. While Jordan Cox and Oliver Robinson are decent options themselves, Rossington should get the nod in your ESS vs KET Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Daniel Bell-Drummond: Daniel Bell-Drummond is set to lead Kent in the absence of Sam Billings, but his real responsibility lies with the bat. Bell-Drummond is an experienced campaigner who has a knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order. With an inexperienced middle order in place, the captain will be crucial to Kent's chances in this game.

All-rounder

Matt Critchley: Matt Critchley is set to make his debut for Essex, having made the move from Derbyshire over the off-season. While Simon Harmer is yet to arrive from South Africa, Critchley will take up the lead spinner role if needed. However, the real value lies with his batting, with the Essex all-rounder boasting a decent record in first-class cricket.

Bowler

Matt Milnes: Matt Milnes has been Kent's best bowler in recent years, given his ability to pick up wickets with the new ball. Milnes can hold his own with the bat too, a trait that could come in handy on a pitch that should suit the bowlers. With Milnes likely to lead the Kent bowling attack, he is a must-have in your ESS vs KET Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Sir Alastair Cook (ESS)

Darren Stevens (KET)

Matt Milnes (KET)

Important stats for ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Samuel Cook - 58 wickets in 12 matches in County Championship 2021, Average: 14.43

Darren Stevens - 650 runs in 12 matches in County Championship 2021, SR: 80.85

Nathan Gilchrist - 30 wickets in 9 matches in County Championship 2021, Average: 12.81

ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction Today (English Test County Championship 2022)

ESS vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Rossington, Alastair Cook, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tawanda Muyeye, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Dan Lawrence, Jackson Bird, Mark Steketee, Sam Cook and Matt Milnes.

Captain: Samuel Cook. Vice-captain: Darren Stevens.

ESS vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Rossington, Nick Browne, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tawanda Muyeye, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Dan Lawrence, Jackson Bird, Mark Steketee, Jamie Porter and Nathan Gilchrist.

Captain: Darren Stevens. Vice-captain: Daniel Lawrence.

