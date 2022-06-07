ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Essex (ESS) will take on Kent (KET) in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Both teams have struggled so far in the ongoing tournament. However, Kent earned a much-needed victory in their previous game, defeating Middlesex by 55 runs.

Essex, on the other hand, had only won one of their previous six games. They are in a do-or-die situation, and a loss here will end all playoff hopes.

ESS vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today

ESS XI

William Buttleman, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Paul Walters, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Sam Cook

KET XI

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c&wk), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, George Linde, Alex Blake, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Match Details

ESS vs KET, T20 Blast 2022, Match 55

Date and Time: 07 June 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. There hasn’t been a consistent pattern here, so fans can expect an even contest between the bat and the ball.

A total of around 180 could prove to be enough at this venue.

Today’s ESS vs KET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings: The English cricketer is a top-quality batter who can score some crucial runs for his team. He has scored 127 runs at a strike rate of 153.64 in six games. Such exploits make him a must-have in your ESS vs KET Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Joe Denly: He's had a wonderful season with the bat so far, scoring 227 runs at an average of 37.83 in six games. He is currently ranked fourth on the list of highest run-scorers and is a must-have in your ESS vs KET Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Matt Critchley: Critchley could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 161 runs at an impressive average of 40.25 in four games in this tournament and could be impactful in this match as well. Critchley's also quite effective with his leg break, having already taken four wickets.

Bowlers

Fred Klassen: Klaassen is his team's leading wicket-taker, providing consistent breakthroughs with five wickets at an average of 18.50 in six matches. Klassen will, however, be one of the must-picks in today's match.

Top 3 best players to pick in ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Samuel Cook (ESS) - 109 points

Daniel Drummond (KET) - 101 points

Daniel Sams (ESS) - 95 points

Key stats for ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Samuel Cook - Two wickets in three games; bowling average: 27

George Linde – 104 runs and five wickets in six games

Qais Ahmad - 21 runs and two wickets in six games

ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

ESS vs KET Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Jordon Cox, Joe Denly, Paul Walter, Daniel Bell Drummond, Matt Critchley, George Linde, Daniel Sams, Fred Klaassen, Qais Ahmad, Samuel Cook

Captain: Matt Critchley Vice-captain: George Linde

ESS vs KET Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Paul Walter, Daniel Bell Drummond, Matt Critchley, George Linde, Simon Harmer, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes, Aron Nijjar

Captain: Matt Critchley Vice-captain: Sam Billings

