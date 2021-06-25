ESS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 25th, 2021

Essex will take on Kent in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Friday.

Essex have blown hot and cold in the T20 Blast this season, with only two wins in seven games at the time of writing. However, their form and performances have picked up since the arrival of Daniel Lawrence from international duty. With the experience of Ryan ten Doeschate and Simon Harmer to fall back on, Essex will fancy their chances of a win on home turf.

Kent, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the table with five wins in seven games. Riding on the exploits of their power-packed batting unit, Kent have emerged as one of the best teams in the ongoing T20 Blast. Adding Qais Ahmad's wicket-taking ability only boosts Kent's hopes of sealing a top-four finish, something that is well within their reach at the moment.

Although Kent have the upper hand ahead of this fixture, Essex have the resources to spring a surprise on Zak Crawley and co. Either way, an entertaining T20 Blast game beckons at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Squads to choose from

Essex

Cameron Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Adam Zampa, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jack Plom, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle, Jamie Porter, James Neesham.

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson, Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins, Adam Milne, Nathan Gilchrist, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald, Matthew Quinn, Harry Podmore, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Robinson, Sam Billings, Hamidullah Qadri

Predicted Playing XIs

Essex

William Buttleman, Adam Wheater (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Michael Pepper, James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer (c), Paul Walter, Shane Snater/James Porter, Sam Cook and Aron Nijjar

Kent

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox (wk), Darren Stevens, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes, Grant Stewart and Qais Ahmad

Match Details

Match: Essex vs Kent, South Group

Date and Time: 25th June 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

Spin is set to play a significant role in the T20 Blast fixture, with the pitch being on the slower side. However, there won't be much movement on offer for the pacers, allowing batters to go on the attack from ball one. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with spinners coming into play in the middle overs. With conditions not likely to change much, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a decent total at the venue.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ESS vs KET)

ESS vs KET T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Wheater, R ten Doeschate, D Lawrence, Z Crawley, J Leaning, J Denly, J Neesham, S Harmer, Q Ahmad, S Cook and M Milnes

Captain: Z Crawley. Vice-captain: D Lawrence

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Buttleman, D Stevens, D Lawrence, Z Crawley, J Leaning, J Denly, J Neesham, S Harmer, Q Ahmad, F Klaassen and M Milnes

Captain: D Lawrence. Vice-captain: J Denly

