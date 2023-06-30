ESS vs MID Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 30, 2023

The 116th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 is scheduled to be played between Essex and Middlesex at County Ground, Chelmsford on June 30, and will start at 11:30 pm IST.

Essex suffered a defeat in the previous match at the hands of Hampshire, losing by four wickets. This loss didn’t have a strong effect on their standing as they are still fifth in the points table with 14 points. Despite the setback, Essex remain a competitive team and will be eager to bounce back in their upcoming games.

On the other hand, Middlesex have had a dismal tournament. After securing their maiden win against Surrey, they faced a 55-run loss against Kent. As a result, Middlesex still finds themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Squads for ESS vs MID:

Essex

Daniel Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Robin Das, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Sams, William Buttleman (wk), Simon Harmer (c), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Sam Cook, Adam Rossington, Tom Westley.

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Thilan Walallawita.

Following are the top three players for the captain or vice-captain for the ESS vs MID Dream11 match.

#3 Stephen Eskinazi (MID) - 8.5 credits

Somerset CCC v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Despite Middlesex's struggles in the tournament, their skipper Stephen Eskinazi has been an exceptional performer. He has maintained his form in this competition, amassing 415 runs at an average of 37.32.

With such impressive numbers, Eskinazi ranks among the top 10 high-scorers in the Vitality Blast 2023. His records include four half-centuries as well as a best score of an unbeaten 94.

Eskinazi's ability to perform under pressure and deliver crucial innings for his team makes him a valuable asset.

#2 Matt Critchley (ESS) - 8.5 credits

Nottinghamshire v Essex - LV= Insurance County Championship

Matt Critchley, Essex's bowling-allrounder, is known for his right-arm leg-break bowling and his ability to contribute as a lower-order batter. He has picked up important wickets for Essex, bagging a total of 15. Alongside his bowling prowess, Critchley has also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 204 runs, including a half-century.

With his ability to make an impact in both aspects of the game, Matt Critchley emerges as a strong contender for the captaincy position for the ESS vs MID Dream11 team.

#1 Daniel Sams (ESS) - 9 credits

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Daniel Sams has been the most consistent all-rounder in the T20 Blast. He has been highly effective with the ball, taking 20 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 12.75 and maintaining an economy rate of 7.71.

Additionally, Sams has showcased his batting prowess by accumulating 265 runs in twelve matches, striking at a rate of over 160 while batting in the lower-middle order.

Given his brilliant all-round performances, Daniel Sams is a safe option for the captain in your ESS vs MID Dream11 team.

