ESS vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, South Group Match

Essex (ESS) will take on Middlesex (MID) in the North Group match of the English T20 Blast 2022 on Friday (June 10th) at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Essex are currently one of the strongest teams in the South Group of the English T20 Blast 2022. They are placed in fourth position, while Middlesex are currently in seventh position in the South Group points table.

Both teams will give it their all to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but Essex start as the favorites.

ESS vs MID Probable Playing XI

ESS Playing XI

Simon Harmer (c), Adam Rossington (wk), Feroze Khushi, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, and Samuel Cook

MID Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c), John Simpson (wk), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Eoin Morgan, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Jason Behrendorff

Match Details

ESS vs MID, English T20 Blast 2022, South Group Match

Date and Time: 10th June 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is ideal for bowling. Withthe bowlers likely to generate lateral movement off the surface, batters will have to be on their toes while on this surface. Early wickets could be taken by pace bowlers in the opening few overs. The average score at this ground is 140, and the bowlers may once again dominate the game on Friday.

ESS vs MID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Pepper has been among the top batsmen for Essex and is in good form in the tournament. You can expect him to play well in today's match. He has smashed 50 runs in just 29 balls against KET.

Batters

S Eskinazi and M Holden are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. P Walter is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Critchley and M Andersson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of four overs. C Green is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Roland and J Behrendorff. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in the death overs too. T Helm is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in ESS vs MID Dream11 prediction team

M Critchley (ESS)

M Andersson (MID)

C Green (MID)

Important stats for ESS vs MID Dream11 prediction team

S Eskinazi - 255 runs

T Roland - 10 wickets

M Critchley - 193 runs and 9 wickets

ESS vs MID Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Pepper, S Eskinazi, M Holden, P Walter, M Critchley, M Andersson, C Green, S Harmer, T Roland, J Behrendorff, and T Helm

Captain: M Critchley Vice Captain: M Andersson

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Pepper, S Eskinazi, M Holden, P Walter, M Critchley, M Andersson, C Green, L Hollman, T Roland, J Behrendorff, and B Allison

Captain: M Andersson Vice Captain: C Green

