ESS vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup Match 13

Essex will take on Middlesex in the 13th match of the Royal London Cup. Essex have played one match in the Royal London Cup so far. They took on Hampshire in their opening fixture of the competition and defeated them by three wickets.

Their bowlers cleaned up the Hampshire batting unit for 273 runs. Essex got to the target in 44.3 overs with three wickets in hand. With two points and a Net Run Rate of 0.720, they are currently second in Group 2.

Middlesex, on the other hand, are yet to begin their Royal London Cup campaign. With 874 runs in 30 innings, Sam Robson is their highest scorer in first-class cricket over the last year. With 62 wickets, Tim Murtagh has been their most successful first-class bowler. Both are expected to play a key role in this contest.

Squads to choose from

Essex

Tom Westley (c), William Buttleman, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, James Porter, Josh Rymell, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison

Middlesex

Peter Handscomb (captain), Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Toby Greatwood, Max Holden, James Harris, Max Harris, Luke Hollman, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Robbie White, Thilan Walallawita

ESS vs MID predicted playing XIs

Essex

Tom Westley (c), William Buttleman, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, James Porter

Middlesex

Peter Handscomb (captain), Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Max Holden, James Harris, Max Harris, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Robbie White

Match details

Match: Essex vs Middlesex, Match 13

Date and Time: 25th July 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch report

The County Ground is expected to aid the batsmen and the shorter boundaries will also help a lot in keeping up the scoring rate. Pacers could prove to be useful in their attempts to thwart the batsmen and the surface has good bounce and carry. The average first innings score here is over 300 runs.

ESS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

ESS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Wheater, Tom Westley, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Sir Alastair Cook, Peter Handscomb, Simon Harmer, James Harris, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Max Harris, Tim Murtagh

Captain: Simon Harmer, Vice-Captain: Aron Nijjar

ESS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, Joe Cracknell, Tom Westley, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Sir Alastair Cook, Peter Handscomb, Simon Harmer, James Harris, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Tim Murtagh

Captain: Tom Westley, Vice-Captain: Sir Alastair Cook

Edited by Ritwik Kumar