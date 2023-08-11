Essex vs Middlesex - Dream11 Prediction - England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023

Essex will take on Middlesex in a Group A match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 at the County Ground, Chelmsford on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ESS vs MID Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

These are two teams who are yet to win a game in this 50-over competition. They are at the bottom end of the points table in Group A. Essex have two losses and a no-result. On the other hand, Middlesex have featured in two games and have one loss and a no-result.

ESS vs MID, Match Details

The Group A match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 between Essex and Middlesex will be played on August 11th 2023 at County Ground, Chelmsford. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ESS vs MID

Date & Time: August 11th 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Chelmsford is usually a good one to bat on. However, it generally assists the spinners and there is a bit of movement for the seamers, early on with the new ball.

ESS vs MID Probable Playing 11 today

Essex Team News

No major injury concerns.

Essex Probable Playing XI: Josh Rymell, Robin Das, Tom Westley (c), Noah Thain, Beau Webster, Simon Harmer, Charlie Allison, William Buttleman (wk), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Jamie Porter

Middlesex Team News

No major injury concerns.

Middlesex Probable Playing XI: Joe Cracknell, Mark Stoneman (c), Sam Robson, Jack Davies, Ryan Higgins, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Martin Andersson, Thilan Walallawita, Ethan Bamber

Today’s ESS vs MID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Cracknell (1 match, 64 runs)

Joe Cracknell looked in good touch in his last knock against Hampshire. He got 64 off 71 balls and he struck five fours along with one six.

Top Batter Pick

Tom Westley (3 matches, 21 runs, 4 wickets)

Tom Westley has not fired with the bat yet and has mustered just 21 runs. However, he averages 38.14 in List ‘A’ cricket. With the ball, has taken four scalps from two innings at an economy rate of 4.30.

Top All-rounder Pick

Luke Hollman (1 match, 28 runs, 2 wickets)

Luke Hollman made a solid all-round contribution in the game against Hampshire. The leg-spinning all-rounder returned with figures of 2/45 from 10 overs and he made an unbeaten 28 off 17 balls (three fours and one six).

Top Bowler Pick

Aaron Beard (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Aaron Beard has been bowling well and he has been picking up wickets regularly. The 25-year-old Essex pacer has returned with six scalps from three games.

ESS vs MID match captain and vice-captain choices

Beau Webster (3 matches, 89 runs, 5 wickets)

Beau Webster has been very effective with both bat and ball. The 29-year-old Tasmania all-rounder has got 89 runs in two innings. He has picked up five scalps from three innings with the ball.

Simon Harmer (1 match, 68 runs, 1 wicket)

Simon Harmer has played just one match in the 50-over tournament this season and he was brilliant with both bat and ball. The Essex off-spinner took 1/46 from nine overs and racked up 68 off 75 balls in a knock which included eight fours and one six.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ESS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Beau Webster 89 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Simon Harmer 68 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Luke Hollman 28 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Tom Westley 21 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Ryan Higgins 78 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match

ESS vs MID match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Beau Webster, Tom Westley and Simon Harmer could be the players to watch out for.

ESS vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Essex vs Middlesex - England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Joe Cracknell

Batters: Sam Robson, Tom Westley, Charlie Allison

All-rounders: Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman (vc), Beau Webster (c)

Bowlers: Simon Harmer, Ethan Bamber, Aaron Beard, Jamie Porter

ESS vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Essex vs Middlesex - England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Joe Cracknell, William Buttleman

Batters: Sam Robson, Tom Westley

All-rounders: Ryan Higgins (vc), Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Simon Harmer (c), Aaron Beard, Ben Allison