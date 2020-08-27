ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vitality Blast Match - Aug 27th, 2020

Defending champions Essex Eagles begin their title defence against Middlesex at the Cloudfm County Ground on Thursday.

Essex will be led by Simon Harmer and seem to have a balanced roster in their ranks. Though the Australian pair of Adam Zampa and Moises Henriques would miss the tournament, they still seem to possess enough quality to mount a successful title defence.

On the other hand, Middlesex have been ravaged by the absences of Paul Stirling, Dawid Malan, AB de Villiers and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Additionally, they would miss the services of Eoin Morgan, with the English skipper preparing to lead the Three Lions in limited-overs series against Australia and Pakistan.

Having said that though, both teams still have plenty of quality players at their disposal, meaning that we could be in for a humdinger on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Essex Eagles

Simon Harmer (C), Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Dan Lawrence, Adam Wheater(WK), Paul Walter, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Sam Cook, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Aron Nijar, Michael Pepper, Jack Plom and Matt Quinn.

Middlesex

Steven Finn (C), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Miguel Cummins, Jack Davies, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Gubbins, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Dan Lincoln, John Simpson (WK) and Nathan Sowter.

Predicted Playing XIs

Essex Eagles

Simon Harmer, Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Dan Lawrence, Adam Wheater, Sam Cook, Aaron Beard, Aron Nijar and Matt Quinn.

Middlesex

Steven Finn, Martin Andersson, Miguel Cummins, Jack Davies, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Gubbins, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, John Simpson and Nathan Sowter.

Match Details

Match: Essex Eagles vs Middlesex

Date: 27th August 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch has historically favoured the batsman, with the first innings average score hovering around 179. Consequently, the bowlers would have to be at the top of their games to trouble the batsmen.

As far as the weather conditions are concerned, there seems to be a slight chance of rain, meaning that we could be looking at a potentially shortened encounter.

Vitality Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ESS vs MID Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Simpson, Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer, Stephen Eskinazi, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn, Aron Nijar and Matt Quinn.

Captain: Cameron Delport Vice-Captain: Tom Westley

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Wheater, Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer, Stephen Eskinazi, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn, Aron Nijar and Max Holden.

Captain: Cameron Delport Vice-Captain: Varun Chopra