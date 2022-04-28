ESS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for County Championship Division One 2022 Match

Essex (ESS) will take on Northamptonshire (NOR) in a County Championship Division One 2022 match at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday.

Essex started their County Championship Division One 2022 campaign with a draw before registering a win in their second and losing the third. They are currently sixth in the standings. Northamptonshire, on the other hand, have drawn their first two games and are seventh in the points table.

ESS vs NOR Probable Playing 11 today

Essex: Nick Browne, Sir Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Critchley, Adam Rossington, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook, Mark Steketee.

Northamptonshire: Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Luke Procter, Will Young, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (wk), Ben Sanderson, Ricardo Vasconcelos (c), Saif Zaib, Matthew Kelly, Emilio Gay.

Match Details

ESS vs NOR, County Championship Division One 2022

Date & Time: April 28th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Chelmsford is usually a good one to bat on. But the bowlers won't be totally out of the contest. While the seamers will find some assistance early on in the game, the spinners will come into play a lot more as the match progresses.

Today’s ESS vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adam Wheater is yet to find form with the bat in the County Championship Division One 2022, but he has been good behind the stumps, taking seven catches.

Batter

Sir Alastair Cook is a quality player who has amassed 247 runs in six knocks in the tournament.

All-rounders

Matthew Critchley has been mighty effective with both the bat and ball. He has already notched up a ton and has four wickets to his name.

Rob Keogh has scored 256 runs in addition to taking three wickets in the County Championship Division One 2022.

Bowler

Ben Sanderson has played two games, returning with 11 wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Gloucestershire.

Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Matthew Critchley (ESS)

Will Young (NOR)

Rob Keogh (NOR)

Simon Harmer (ESS)

Sir Alastair Cook (ESS)

Important stats for ESS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Matthew Critchley: 205 runs & 4 wickets

Samuel Cook: 10 wickets

Sir Alastair Cook: 247 runs

Will Young: 129 runs

Rob Keogh: 256 runs & 3 wickets

ESS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction (County Championship Division One 2022)

Dream11 Team for Essex vs Northamptonshire - County Championship Division One 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Wheater, Sir Alastair Cook, Emilio Gay, Will Young, Matthew Critchley, Rob Keogh, Matthew Kelly, Simon Harmer, Samuel Cook, Ben Sanderson.

Captain: Matthew Critchley. Vice-captain: Will Young.

Dream11 Team for Essex vs Northamptonshire - County Championship Division One 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Will Young, Saif Zaib, Matthew Critchley, Rob Keogh, Simon Harmer, Mark Steketee, Gareth Berg, Ben Sanderson.

Captain: Sir Alastair Cook. Vice-captain: Rob Keogh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar