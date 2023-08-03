ESS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Match 8

Essex (ESS) will take on Nottinghamshire (NOT) in the eighth match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2023 at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ESS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This is the first game in the tournament for Nottinghamshire. On the other hand, Essex's first match of the tournament got washed away due to rain. So, both teams will be looking to start off their campaign with a win in this match.

ESS vs NOT Match Details

The eighth match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 3 at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The match will commence at 3.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ESS vs NOT, 8th Match, Royal London One Day Cup

Date and Time: August 3, 2023, Thursday; 3.15 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

ESS vs NOT Probable Playing XIs

ESS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ESS Probable Playing XI

Will Buttleman (wk), Tom Westley (c), Robin Das, Josh Rymell, Charlie Allison, Beau Webster, Aron Nijjar, Noah Thain, Aaron Beard, Jamal Richards, and Jamie Porter.

NOT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NOT Probable Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (c), Dane Schadendorf (wk), Sam King, Ben Slater, Matthew Montogomery, Lyndon James, Tom Loten, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, and Toby Pettman.

ESS vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Dane Schadendorf

Dane Schadendorf is a decent batter and a good man behind the stumps. He will be a good pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter - Tom Westley

Tom Westley is a stable top-order batter. He can bat for a long time and ensure the steady progress of his team's innings. Westley will be a key pick for this match.

All-rounder - Tom Loten

Tom Loten is a player who can contribute significantly with both the bat and the ball. He will be a key selection as he can give points in both innings of the match.

Bowler - Aaron Beard

Aaron Beard has the ability to pick up wickets at any juncture of a game while being pretty economical. His ability to strike wickets while giving fewer runs makes Beard a very good bowler pick for today's match.

ESS vs NOT match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Loten

Tom Loten can be a significant contributor in both innings of the match. His ability to pick up wickets as well as score a good amount of runs makes him a pretty safe bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Aron Nijjar

Aron Nijjar is a very useful bowler and can also be pretty handy with the bat. The fact that he can be the lead wicket-taker makes him a worthy choice as the captain or the vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for ESS vs NOT, Match 8

Dane Schadendorf

Tom Westley

Tom Loten

Aron Nijjar

Aaron Beard

ESS vs NOT Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a good one for the bowler especially at the beginning. Swing bowlers and middle-order batters will be the key picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

ESS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Dane Schadendorf

Batters: B Slater, Tom Westley, M Montogomery

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Aron Nijjar, Tom Loten

Bowlers: Dane Paterson, Aaron Beard, B Allison, T Pettman

ESS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Dane Schadendorf

Batters: B Slater, Tom Westley, M Montogomery

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Aron Nijjar, Tom Loten

Bowlers: Dane Paterson, Aaron Beard, B Allison, T Pettman