ESS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Match 8

Essex (ESS) will take on Nottinghamshire (NOT) in the eighth match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2023 at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ESS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
This is the first game in the tournament for Nottinghamshire. On the other hand, Essex's first match of the tournament got washed away due to rain. So, both teams will be looking to start off their campaign with a win in this match.
ESS vs NOT Match Details
The eighth match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 3 at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The match will commence at 3.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: ESS vs NOT, 8th Match, Royal London One Day Cup
Date and Time: August 3, 2023, Thursday; 3.15 pm IST
Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.
ESS vs NOT Probable Playing XIs
ESS Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
ESS Probable Playing XI
Will Buttleman (wk), Tom Westley (c), Robin Das, Josh Rymell, Charlie Allison, Beau Webster, Aron Nijjar, Noah Thain, Aaron Beard, Jamal Richards, and Jamie Porter.
NOT Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
NOT Probable Playing XI
Haseeb Hameed (c), Dane Schadendorf (wk), Sam King, Ben Slater, Matthew Montogomery, Lyndon James, Tom Loten, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, and Toby Pettman.
ESS vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper - Dane Schadendorf
Dane Schadendorf is a decent batter and a good man behind the stumps. He will be a good pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.
Batter - Tom Westley
Tom Westley is a stable top-order batter. He can bat for a long time and ensure the steady progress of his team's innings. Westley will be a key pick for this match.
All-rounder - Tom Loten
Tom Loten is a player who can contribute significantly with both the bat and the ball. He will be a key selection as he can give points in both innings of the match.
Bowler - Aaron Beard
Aaron Beard has the ability to pick up wickets at any juncture of a game while being pretty economical. His ability to strike wickets while giving fewer runs makes Beard a very good bowler pick for today's match.
ESS vs NOT match captain and vice-captain choices
Tom Loten
Tom Loten can be a significant contributor in both innings of the match. His ability to pick up wickets as well as score a good amount of runs makes him a pretty safe bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.
Aron Nijjar
Aron Nijjar is a very useful bowler and can also be pretty handy with the bat. The fact that he can be the lead wicket-taker makes him a worthy choice as the captain or the vice-captain for the match.
Five Must-Picks for ESS vs NOT, Match 8
Dane Schadendorf
Tom Westley
Tom Loten
Aron Nijjar
Aaron Beard
ESS vs NOT Match Expert Tips
The wicket will be a good one for the bowler especially at the beginning. Swing bowlers and middle-order batters will be the key picks for the match.
ESS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeeper: Dane Schadendorf
Batters: B Slater, Tom Westley, M Montogomery
All-rounders: Beau Webster, Aron Nijjar, Tom Loten
Bowlers: Dane Paterson, Aaron Beard, B Allison, T Pettman
ESS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team
Wicketkeeper: Dane Schadendorf
Batters: B Slater, Tom Westley, M Montogomery
All-rounders: Beau Webster, Aron Nijjar, Tom Loten
Bowlers: Dane Paterson, Aaron Beard, B Allison, T Pettman