ESS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for Today's English Test County Championship Match - June 2nd, 2021

Group 1 of the English Test County Championship 2021 will see Essex take on Nottinghamshire at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday.

Two-time defending champions Essex are once again the team to beat this season as they currently top their English Test County Championship group with three wins in eight games. With 107 points to their names, Essex will be looking to win this week to strengthen their challenge for a three-peat. While the likes of Sir Alastair Cook and Simon Harmer continue to perform with bat and ball respectively, their pace trio of Peter Siddle, Sam Cook and James Porter will be key against a strong Nottinghamshire side.

However, Essex face a stern test against Nottinghamshire, for whom it is a must-win game. Although they cannot avail the services of Hameed Haseeb and Stuart Broad, Nottinghamshire can rely upon captain Steven Mullaney and Luke Fletcher, who is the third-highest wicket-taker in this year's English Test County Championship with 36 scalps to his name. They will take confidence from their win against Essex in the reverse fixture when they beat them by an innings and 30 runs. However, a competitive contest is expected this time around, with both teams looking for an all-important win in the English Test County Championship.

Squads to choose from

Essex

Tom Westley (c), Sir Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Feroze Khushi, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, James Porter, Matt Quinn, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Peter Siddle, Sam Cook, Simon Harmer and Shane Snater

Nottinghamshire

Steven Mullaney (c), Ben Compton, Ben Duckett, Lyndon James, Ben Slater, Peter Trego, Luke Fletcher, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores, Jake Ball, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson and Liam Patterson-White

Predicted Playing XIs

Essex

Sir Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Tom Westley (c), Michael Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer, Peter Siddle, Sam Cook and James Porter

Nottinghamshire

Ben Slater, Joey Evison, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores (wk), Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson and Zak Chappell

Match Details

Match: Essex vs Nottinghamshire, Group 1

Date & Time: 3rd June 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The bowlers are expected to dominate at the County Ground in Chelmsford, with swing and spin on offer. Although a few clouds are expected to hover around, rain shouldn't play spoilsport in the English Test County Championship contest. Both teams would be keen to bowl first upon winning the toss.

English Test County Championship Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ESS vs NOT)

ESS vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Tips - English Test County Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Wheater, Sir Alastair Cook, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer, Steven Mullaney, Lyndon James, Luke Fletcher, James Porter and Sam Cook

Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: Ben Slater

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Pepper, Sir Alastair Cook, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Simon Harmer, Steven Mullaney, Paul Walter, Luke Fletcher, James Porter and Sam Cook

Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: Sir Alastair Cook